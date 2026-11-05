Josh Jacobs Addresses Possibility of Future Further Suspension

The off-the-field situation for Green Bay Packers‘ Josh Jacobs went from bad to worse on Sat Oct. 31 when it was reported that three other women have accused the All-Pro running back of domestic abuse, two of which were alleged to have occurred in 2021 and 2022, when Jacobs was still on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacobs spoke out about the new abuse allegations on Nov. 4, before commenting on how he feels about a potential further looming suspension in the works.

Josh Jacobs Comments on Potential For Missing More Time

“With all the evidence that we have and that they have, at this point it’s not one of those things where I’m sitting back on my hands like, ‘OK, am I gonna play this week?’, it’s like I already know what it is.” Jacobs said on Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

“It’s really just up to them to make their final decision, but I’m not worried about feeling like I’m a miss any more time than I already have.”

Although Jacobs accepts that he might well end up being suspended for more time, following the accusations of three more women, it appears that his attitude is to focus solely on what he can control.

How Much Longer Might the NFL Suspend Josh Jacobs For?

In terms of further suspension, there is not much historical evidence that would give a big clue as to what the NFL might do, although much of that might change depending on if Jacobs is charged with any crimes or misdemeanors following the further accusations reported last weekend.

Deshaun Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 25 women prior to his suspension, along with another two more afterwards, and he was barred for a total of 11 games in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr., on the other hand, was recently handed an eight-game suspension after being charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor after a domestic incident with WNBA star Rickea Jackson back in February.

So it is not clear exactly how the NFL might proceed with further discipline, if they do at all. The future is anything but certain for Jacobs at this moment.