Texans Take D-Lineman From 49ers, Add Rookie Running Back & Cut Two Players

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans returned from the bye week with a slew of roster moves, including a reunion with Naquan Jones.

“The Houston Texans have signed the following player,” the team announced via its official website on November 2, naming Jones as the player in question before sharing the news on their X handle.

Jones also hinted at a move coming, sharing an eyes emoji on November 1.

“#Texans have been looking for reinforcements at defensive tackle and are reuniting with Naquan Jones, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on November 1, initially breaking the news. “Was on #49ers practice squad.”

The Texans cut Jones in August as part of their trim down to 53 players for the regular season, and he signed with the Minnesota Vikings after making it clear he would not be back in Houston.

The San Francsico 49ers claimed him off waivers from the Vikings practice squad in September.

San Francisco released Jones in October to create space on their 53-man roster, and then re-signed him as a member of the practice squad. The Texans signed Jones from the 49ers’ practice squad, adding him to their (Houston’s) 53-man roster.

Naquan Jones Sends Message Amid Texans Roster Shake-Up

Jones joins rookie second-round draft pick Kayden McDonald behind Texans starters Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai.

The Texans made room for Jones on their 53-man roster by cutting fellow DT Jaden Crumedy, a former sixth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers who had 6 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in his six games with the club.

Jones spoke candidly with Wilson about his return to the Texans.

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The 6-foo-3, 313-pound former undrafted defensive lineman has 104 total tackles and 6.5 sacks in 63 regular-season contests with eight starts.

Texans Swap Practice Squad RBs

In addition to making Jones’ return official, the Texans also swapped out practice squad running backs, announcing the return of Joshua Pitsenberger and the departure of Deuce Vaughn from the group on Monday.

Pitsenberger, a rookie UDFA, worked out for the team last week. It was believed a return was possible, even without an immediate signing.

The Texans went with former Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado instead.

To make room for Pitsenberger, the Texans cut former Dallas Cowboys draft pick Deuce Vaughn, who they passed over for a game-day roster spot despite having just Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale available in Week 7.

Ryans did not have a status update on starting RB David Montgomery (groin), or fellow injured stars Jalen Pitre and Reed Blankenship, as the Texans got back to work on Monday.

The first injury report of the week is not due until Wednesday.