Colts Accept Reality With Quenton Nelson Trade

Quenton Nelson was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and will go down in history as an all-time Indianapolis Colts great. That is why Colts fans may have a tough time accepting the sight of him in a Seattle Seahawks uniform.

The news broke Tuesday afternoon that Nelson was being traded to Seattle in exchange for a third and a fifth-round pick. Just like that, a franchise great is out of Indianapolis.

This trade was an expected one and seems to signal the official start of a new era for the Colts.

Colts Finally Accept Current Situation

The Colts are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and moved on from longtime GM Chris Ballard after the ugly Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans. But his absence did not change much last Sunday as the Colts managed 10 points in a 16-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniel Jones threw for 108 yards as the offense wasted a solid effort by the defense against the undefeated Vikings. This dropped the Colts to 2-5 in what appears to be a weak AFC South division this season.

A 2-5 record does not automatically eliminate the Colts from postseason contention. The problem is expecting the team to suddenly present a new identity after such a rough stretch of play.

The trade of Nelson seems to indicate the team has accepted its fate in 2026.

The question now is just how far the Colts will go in terms of trading away veteran talent. DeForest Buckner is the next obvious trade candidate, and the discussion surrounding Jonathan Taylor is an intriguing one.

Buckner has openly been disgruntled and is on an expiring deal, so trading him away appears to be a no-brainer.

Taylor, meanwhile, is under contract through 2028. He is fifth in the NFL this season with 587 rushing yards and ran for 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025. Thus, he could bring back great value in a trade. It just depends on whether the Colts want a full reset or if the organization wants to retain some sense of stability.

First Big Move of Post-Ballard Era

Former GM Chris Ballard seemed to be fireproof throughout the past decade. That was until the loss against the Titans that finally proved to ownership some change was needed.

The tough part for the Colts is the team is currently without a first-round draft pick in 2027 thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade. Nelson is an elite player and he only brought in a third and fifth-rounder in return.

That could mean trading Taylor is not worth it if the draft capital is not lucrative enough.

The Colts are in a transitional phase that is taking place in the middle of a season. What the team decides to do between now and the trade deadline will indicate what the true plans are for the immediate future.