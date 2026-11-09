Colts Make Definitive Daniel Jones Trade Decision

The Indianapolis Colts have given teams plenty of reasons to pick up the phone. Losses continue to pile up, several notable players have surfaced in trade speculation, and Tuesday’s November 10 deadline could bring more changes. However, anyone hoping to pry away one particular piece of the offense apparently never had much of a chance.

Indianapolis suffered another defeat in Week 9, adding to the frustration surrounding a team with little reason to feel good about its direction. That makes the latest update especially interesting. The Colts entertained calls about their starting quarterback, but those conversations came with a significant catch.

According to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports, Indianapolis had already settled Daniel Jones’ immediate future before Sunday’s loss.

“The Colts informed QB Daniel Jones on Saturday they’re not trading him by Tuesday’s deadline, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” Pelissero reported. “Teams called and the Colts listened. But they never had any intention of moving him. Despite speculation, Jones is staying in Indy.”

Colts Never Intended To Trade Jones

The timing matters here. Indianapolis gave Jones that assurance Saturday, meaning the decision preceded another disappointing result. Pelissero’s report offers no indication that Sunday changed the Colts’ position.

Listening to offers gave Indianapolis an opportunity to gauge interest. However, the report makes clear that the team never approached those calls with plans to send Jones elsewhere.

That distinction could frustrate fans hoping for a more aggressive reset. When a season keeps slipping away, collecting draft capital becomes an appealing alternative to keeping the same pieces together.

Quarterback presents a different challenge, though. Moving Jones would leave the Colts needing someone else to run the offense through the remaining schedule. Indianapolis would have to weigh any return against the immediate consequences of creating that vacancy.

Keeping him also does not resolve the larger questions. Jones can remain the starter while the Colts evaluate what went wrong and how much needs to change.

Indianapolis Has More Trade Questions To Answer

Jones’ status provides clarity at one position. It leaves plenty of uncertainty elsewhere.

Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs have also drawn attention as potential trade candidates. Their situations now become even more central to the conversation about how Indianapolis plans to handle Tuesday.

Retaining the quarterback would not prevent the Colts from moving other offensive players. It would, however, raise questions about what supporting cast Jones will have for the rest of the season.

For now, the strongest takeaway concerns the difference between outside speculation and the team’s intentions. Other clubs saw enough uncertainty to call about Jones. Indianapolis heard them out and then told its quarterback he would remain.

Another loss has increased the pressure on the Colts to explain their direction. They have already answered the question at quarterback.