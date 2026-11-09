Colts’ Sauce Gardner Admits Costly Mistake After Devastating Loss

The Indianapolis Colts suffered their fifth consecutive loss on Sunday, November 8, falling 27-23 to the Dallas Cowboys in heartbreaking fashion.

Following the defeat, star cornerback Sauce Gardner took responsibility for a costly fourth-quarter mistake that helped Dallas steal the victory.

With Indianapolis leading 23-20 and less than two minutes remaining, Gardner surrendered a 46-yard reception to Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. The play helped set up Dallas’ go-ahead touchdown, leaving the Colts with another frustrating loss.

Gardner, who joined Indianapolis in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets last season, made it clear that he expected more from himself.

“That’s unacceptable,” Gardner told reporters. “I gotta be better. I gotta make the play, no matter what plays I made before that.”

Sauce Gardner Takes Blame for Colts’ Costly Mistake

Indianapolis appeared to have put itself in position to end its losing streak when kicker Spencer Shrader connected on a 50-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining.

The kick gave the Colts a three-point advantage, but their lead lasted just 29 seconds.

On the first play of Dallas’ ensuing possession, quarterback Dak Prescott targeted Flournoy down the right sideline.

Gardner stayed with the receiver as he ran downfield but failed to turn his head toward the football. Instead, he attempted to disrupt the catch by playing through Flournoy’s hands.

Flournoy secured the pass for a 46-yard gain, putting the Cowboys deep into Indianapolis territory.

Javonte Williams ran into the end zone a few plays later and gave Dallas a 27-23 lead with 1:08 remaining.

The Colts failed to answer, suffering their fifth consecutive loss.

Gardner acknowledged that the mistake overshadowed what had otherwise been a productive individual performance.

Before the decisive completion, the two-time All-Pro had surrendered just 11 receiving yards on two catches across four targets, according to Pro Football Focus statistics cited by the Colts.

He had also broken up a pass and tackled star receiver CeeDee Lamb for a short gain earlier in the fourth quarter, helping Indianapolis force a punt.

However, Gardner was unwilling to overlook his mistake simply because of his earlier success.

His frustration was understandable given how close Indianapolis came to securing a much-needed victory.

Colts’ Losing Streak Adds to Pressure on Sauce Gardner

Gardner’s mistake was hardly the only reason Indianapolis lost.

The Colts committed several costly errors throughout the contest, including a fourth-quarter fumble by running back Jonathan Taylor.

Wide receiver Josh Downs also dropped two passes, one coming on a critical third-down play late in the game.

Still, Gardner’s performance carries particular weight because of the substantial investment Indianapolis made to acquire him.

The Colts surrendered two first-round draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Jets in November 2025, hoping Gardner could become a cornerstone of their defense.

Instead, Indianapolis has endured a difficult stretch since making the deal.

The Colts finished the 2025 season with a 7-10 record and have now fallen to 2-7 in 2026.

Those struggles have intensified questions about the franchise’s direction, especially after the October firing of general manager Chris Ballard.

With Indianapolis having already traded veterans Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, the organization faces additional decisions ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Gardner remains one of the team’s most talented defensive players, but Sunday’s costly mistake serves as another painful reminder of how quickly a strong individual performance can be overshadowed.

The Colts will have another opportunity to snap their losing streak when they host the Miami Dolphins on November 15.