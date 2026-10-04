NFL Analyst Admits He Was Wrong About Colts’ $46 Million Defensive Lineman

The Indianapolis Colts managed to pull off a massive 30-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Considering how much their squad sputtered, this was a rather surprising outcome.

Following the clash, one of the NFL’s most respected analysts admitted to being wrong about one of the Colts’ defensive linemen.

Colts’ $46 Million DT Earns Nod of Approval From ESPN’s Stephen Holder

After Indianapolis’ victory, Stephen Holder of ESPN took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss DeForest Buckner’s performance.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a player than I was about Colts DT DeForest Buckner entering this season,” he wrote. “I had no expectations coming off neck surgery. Instead, he’s an absolute menace.”

Over the 2025 New Year, 32-year-old Buckner underwent neck surgery, leaving his recovery timeline anything but clear.

Once September rolled around, he stated, per JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com, “It was definitely challenging day-by-day, especially early on when I didn’t know if I was going to get my strength back or not.”

Buckner had suffered a herniated disc in his neck and lost strength to the left side of his upper body, prompting immediate action.

Fast-forward to now, and he is back in action and has logged 14 total tackles (three solo, 11 assisted) and three sacks with one pass breakup.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he registered 47 total tackles (30 solo, 17 assisted) and four sacks through 10 games.

Buckner continues to serve as a significant anchor for the Colts’ defensive unit; he’s been a bright spot on the field for the organization.

Where Do the Colts Stand After Week 4 Victory Over Washington?

When Indianapolis entered their Week 4 meeting, fans erupted with frustration regarding their spiraling offense.

To be candid, the Colts’ offense was an eyesore early on in the game. They must turn this around before their next matchup.

In Week 5, Indianapolis will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium — another away game for the Colts.

The following week, they will return home to Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Tennessee Titans.

At the time of this writing, Indianapolis is 2-2 overall, placing them second in the AFC South.

Before Week 4 clashes are over, the Colts are currently trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1), but have edged out the Titans (0-3) and the Houston Texans (0-3).

The Jaguars are in the midst of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals; Tennessee is facing the Baltimore Ravens and the Texans are going against the Dallas Cowboys. Soon, the standings will change once again.

In the meantime, Indianapolis has some work to do.

With wide receiver Alec Pierce still out, their offensive squad took a massive hit. Now is the time to fill the gaps in preparation for Week 5 vs. the Steelers.