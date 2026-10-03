Indianapolis Colts’ Trade Pitch Sends $46 Million Pro Bowler to Browns

The Indianapolis Colts are just one day away from their Week 4 clash against the Washington Commanders.

While Indianapolis gets squared away, trade rumors are staying afloat.

In fact, an NFL writer unveiled a bold trade pitch that would send the Colts’ $46 million defensive lineman to the Cleveland Browns.

Indianapolis Colts Could Ship DeForest Buckner to Cleveland

Chris Landers of FanSided proposed a trade that would send 32-year-old Buckner to the Browns in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

As Landers pointed out, Indianapolis lost a handful of picks when they acquired 25-year-old cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets in November 2025.

In return, the Jets received 2026 and 2027 first-round picks along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

This proposal allows the Colts to regain some picks and bolsters Cleveland’s defensive unit.

“It should be pretty clear that this team isn’t going anywhere this year, and it’s also clear that Buckner isn’t a part of the long-term vision,” Landers wrote. “Indy should do whatever it needs to do in order to put itself in a better position for next spring’s draft, and two mid-round picks for a 32-year-old at a non-premium position would be pretty tidy business.”

At the time of this writing, Buckner has registered 14 total tackles (three solo, 11 assisted) with three sacks and one pass breakup.

During his 2025 campaign, he wrapped up the season with 47 total tackles (30 solo, 17 assisted) and four sacks.

The three-time Pro Bowler is now navigating his 11th season in the NFL.

However, this is his seventh season playing in Indianapolis.

In 2016, the San Francisco 49ers selected him seventh overall in the first round of the NFL draft.

He went on to spend four seasons with the 49ers before parting ways.

How Do the Colts Stack Up Heading Into Their Week 4 Meeting?

Before Sunday’s kickoff, Indianapolis is ranked second in the AFC South at 1-2 overall.

Their latest 19-17 victory over the Houston Texans finally landed on the board.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) still pave the way, but the Colts have surpassed the Tennessee Titans (0-3) and the Texans (0-3).

Looking ahead to this weekend, their upcoming opponents — the Commanders — are last in the NFC East at 1-2 overall.

Their only victory has been over the Seattle Seahawks by a tight 33-31 finish on Sept. 27.

For this meeting, Indianapolis will face Washington at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 4.

The Colts are a slight favorite heading into Sunday, with the Commanders holding the underdog title.

Of course, this doesn’t guarantee a victory for Indianapolis.

But if they can pressure and disrupt Washington’s quarterback Marcus Mariota, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them come out on top.