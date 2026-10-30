Indianapolis Colts Trade Pitch Lands $262 Million Star Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the NFL trade deadline, and they have a few potential targets.

According to an NFL writer, they could end up targeting an AFC quarterback.

What would this deal look like?

Colts Trade Pitch Lands Justin Herbert

Per Wynston Wilcox of FanSided, the Los Angeles Chargers could have a quarterback the Colts might benefit from — Justin Herbert.

With QB Daniel Jones suffering a brutal season, perhaps Herbert could slide right in.

“The Colts won’t trade Daniel Jones, but they can accept they made a horrible mistake in giving him $40 million per year after he tore his Achilles,” Wilcox wrote. “Indianapolis is stripping this team down at the NFL trade deadline, which opens the opportunity for them to rebuild without completely starting over. Jones is on a two-year deal, so realistically, eating the second half of his contract considering he’s not playing that great is something to consider.

“This comes down to how the Colts move forward during this fire sale. If they give away all their top players for draft assets, it wouldn’t make sense. That said, if Jonathan Taylor survives the deadline and the offseason, bringing in a better quarterback might keep them from having to go through a full rebuild.”

So far this season, 28-year-old Herbert has completed 107 of 180 passes (59.4%) for 1,141 yards.

He’s posted five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This marks his seventh season playing for the Chargers, and his seventh in the league.

Los Angeles selected him with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Where Do the Colts Stand Head of Their Week 8 Matchup?

Indianapolis has been sputtering, leading to its 2-5 overall record.

Ranked second in the AFC South, they trail the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2), but have edged out the Houston Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and they’re now gearing up for a division matchup against the Jaguars.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

This has been a season filled with uncertainty for Indianapolis, but now is the time they must kick their play into high gear.