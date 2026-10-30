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Indianapolis Colts Trade Pitch Lands $262 Million Star Quarterback

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Shane Steichen
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during against the Baltimore Ravens the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the NFL trade deadline, and they have a few potential targets.

According to an NFL writer, they could end up targeting an AFC quarterback.

What would this deal look like?

Colts Trade Pitch Lands Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 04: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Per Wynston Wilcox of FanSided, the Los Angeles Chargers could have a quarterback the Colts might benefit from — Justin Herbert.

With QB Daniel Jones suffering a brutal season, perhaps Herbert could slide right in.

“The Colts won’t trade Daniel Jones, but they can accept they made a horrible mistake in giving him $40 million per year after he tore his Achilles,” Wilcox wrote. “Indianapolis is stripping this team down at the NFL trade deadline, which opens the opportunity for them to rebuild without completely starting over. Jones is on a two-year deal, so realistically, eating the second half of his contract considering he’s not playing that great is something to consider.

“This comes down to how the Colts move forward during this fire sale. If they give away all their top players for draft assets, it wouldn’t make sense. That said, if Jonathan Taylor survives the deadline and the offseason, bringing in a better quarterback might keep them from having to go through a full rebuild.”

Justin Herbert
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

So far this season, 28-year-old Herbert has completed 107 of 180 passes (59.4%) for 1,141 yards.

He’s posted five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This marks his seventh season playing for the Chargers, and his seventh in the league.

Los Angeles selected him with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Where Do the Colts Stand Head of Their Week 8 Matchup?

Shane Steichen
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Indianapolis has been sputtering, leading to its 2-5 overall record.

Ranked second in the AFC South, they trail the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2), but have edged out the Houston Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and they’re now gearing up for a division matchup against the Jaguars.

Shane Steichen
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

This has been a season filled with uncertainty for Indianapolis, but now is the time they must kick their play into high gear.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Indianapolis Colts Trade Pitch Lands $262 Million Star Quarterback

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