Jaguars Could Land Eagles’ Top Trade Chip Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars are leading the AFC South, but they shouldn’t become complacent with the NFL trade deadline on the horizon.

The organization has an opportunity to acquire a key defensive tackle from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In fact, an NFL writer tabbed the Jaguars as one of his most likely destinations.

Jaguars Trade Proposal Lands Eagles’ Moro Ojomo

Per Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, 25-year-old Moro Ojomo has two likely landing spots: the Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers.

“Roseman has already dealt center Cam Jurgens, and if the Eagles do believe their season is done, more moves could be on the horizon,” Knox wrote. “Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo would be a valuable trade chip if this is the case.”

“Ojomo left Monday night’s game with an apparent injury, so his status will bear watching. However, he would be a very appealing target for most teams.”

So far this season, Ojomo has logged 18 total tackles (six solo, 12 assisted) in seven games.

The year before, he appeared in 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles (17 solo, 21 assisted).

Despite leading the AFC South, Jacksonville has faced numerous obstacles this season and could use the boost.

Not to mention, adding a defensive tackle to the mix certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Where Do the Jaguars Stand Right Now?

As mentioned, Jacksonville currently leads the AFC South with an overall record of 4-2.

The organization’s two losses were to the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans.

Lining up behind the Jaguars in the standings are the Indianapolis Colts (2-5), Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

Coming off a bye week, Liam Coen‘s team has had time to rest and recover.

Looking ahead, Jacksonville is now gearing up for a Week 8 clash against the Colts at EverBank Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

Following this meeting, the Jaguars will hit the road and head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

With the looming trade deadline, Jacksonville should be weighing its options — considering Ojomo could be a wise move.