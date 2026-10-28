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Jaguars Could Land Eagles’ Top Trade Chip Before NFL Trade Deadline

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Liam Coen
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JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 28: Liam Coen during their preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are leading the AFC South, but they shouldn’t become complacent with the NFL trade deadline on the horizon.

The organization has an opportunity to acquire a key defensive tackle from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In fact, an NFL writer tabbed the Jaguars as one of his most likely destinations.

Jaguars Trade Proposal Lands Eagles’ Moro Ojomo

Moro Ojomo
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 28: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media after the Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp at NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Per Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, 25-year-old Moro Ojomo has two likely landing spots: the Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers.

“Roseman has already dealt center Cam Jurgens, and if the Eagles do believe their season is done, more moves could be on the horizon,” Knox wrote. “Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo would be a valuable trade chip if this is the case.”

“Ojomo left Monday night’s game with an apparent injury, so his status will bear watching. However, he would be a very appealing target for most teams.”

So far this season, Ojomo has logged 18 total tackles (six solo, 12 assisted) in seven games.

The year before, he appeared in 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles (17 solo, 21 assisted).

Moro Ojomo
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Despite leading the AFC South, Jacksonville has faced numerous obstacles this season and could use the boost.

Not to mention, adding a defensive tackle to the mix certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Where Do the Jaguars Stand Right Now?

Liam Coen
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FL – MAY 09: Head Coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Rookie Mini Camp at Miller Electric Center on May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Jacksonville currently leads the AFC South with an overall record of 4-2.

The organization’s two losses were to the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans.

Lining up behind the Jaguars in the standings are the Indianapolis Colts (2-5), Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

Coming off a bye week, Liam Coen‘s team has had time to rest and recover.

Liam Coen
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen leaves the field at the end of a game against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Looking ahead, Jacksonville is now gearing up for a Week 8 clash against the Colts at EverBank Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

Liam Coen
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 19: Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars talks with reporters after joint training camp with Jacksonville Jaguars at Miller Electric Center on August 19, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

Following this meeting, the Jaguars will hit the road and head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

With the looming trade deadline, Jacksonville should be weighing its options — considering Ojomo could be a wise move.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Jaguars Could Land Eagles’ Top Trade Chip Before NFL Trade Deadline

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