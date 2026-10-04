Indianapolis Colts’ Trade Pitch Replaces Daniel Jones With Saints’ Rising Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts watched their starting quarterback Daniel Jones enter the trenches during their Week 4 clash against the Washington Commanders.

His dreadful performance raised red flags and could prompt the Colts to consider shipping him out.

According to one NFL writer, the New Orleans Saints make a decent fit. But what, or who, would they get in return?

Indianapolis Colts’ Trade Pitch Ships Daniel Jones Out for Spencer Rattler

Christopher Kline of FanSided proposed a Colts-Saints trade that would send 29-year-old Jones to New Orleans in exchange for 26-year-old Spencer Rattler.

Rattler is their No. 2 quarterback behind starter Tyler Shough.

He certainly isn’t without his flaws, but who is?

Jones has given the Colts every reason to be concerned.

In his Week 4 performance, he completed 19 of 34 passes (55.9%) for 143 yards with one interception and two sacks. Not to mention, he had two turnovers.

“Rattler is a serviceable backup who can win a few games if Jones’ durability falters,” Kline wrote. “And that’s probably worth a fifth-round pick. If Rattler ends up replacing Jones atop the depth chart, it turns into a massive victory for the Colts (even if the Jones contract becomes a sunk cost in the process).”

During Rattler’s 2025 campaign, he completed 174 of 257 passes (67.7%) for 1,586 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

Sure, Jones is not the only problem plaguing Indianapolis right now, but as today’s commentators stated, the Colts don’t need him to win a game for them — they need him to not lose the game for them.

He is teetering on the latter.

Rattler wouldn’t be a miraculous fix, but the Saints are quite settled on Shough as their starter, leaving Rattler in the shadows.

Jones is a veteran, and I’m not sold that he’s completely out of fuel just yet. But perhaps a new destination would provide him with a boost.

Where Do the Indianapolis Colts Go From Here?

It’s easy to place blame on Jones, and while a good quarterback has plenty to do with a team’s rhythm and connection, he is not the only player on this team.

While the Colts sort out their quarterback’s woes, Week 5 will be approaching.

Indianapolis will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Coming off a 30-13 victory over the Commanders should provide an additional boost of confidence, but it’s hard to ignore the problems they faced on the field.

Their offense was notably disastrous. They’ve managed to slip right on by the Commanders, but this isn’t a forever solution. Scraping by only goes so far at this level.

Indianapolis is without several key players, namely wide receivers Alec Pierce and Keenan Allen.

This duo played an integral role for the Colts’ offense. Without them, the entire squad is heading toward a downward spiral.