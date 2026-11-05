Jaguars Get Major Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update Before Week 9

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten was expected to be a true game-time decision with an ankle and foot injury heading into their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that barring a setback, the team anticipates Tuten playing.

“Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten (questionable, ankle/foot) ‘should be’ good for TNF vs. Ravens barring any pregame setbacks, per source,” Fowler tweeted.

Tuten was banged up in the Jaguars’ Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten is good to Go in Week 9

This is significant because the Jaguars have never had a player active who missed practice throughout the week, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI. However, both Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN expressed more confidence, noting that Tuten was much more of a true game-time decision.

The plan was for Tuten to test things out before the game. With about two hours before the game to make their inactives, they seem to think that Tuten is going to be active. The second-year player might not get a significant workload, but the thought is that the Jaguars will be in a run-heavy attack this week.

They are heavy favorites in Week 9, and the Ravens are starting a third-string quarterback. The Jaguars are on the road, and it is a short week, so they are not going to try to run up the score.

They are going to want to get a lead, run the ball, and get out of the game healthy. So, that could lead to Tuten starting and playing early. However, if the Jaguars get a lead, they could still lean on backup running back Chris Rodriguez to close out the game.

Tuten is a Breakout Runner for the Jaguars

The Jaguars’ 2025 fourth-round pick has already done more in his first seven weeks of the 2026 season than he had done in the entire 2025 season. Tuten had 83 rushes for 307 yards as he was behind Travis Etienne.

This year, he has 110 rushes for 492 yards. Tuten is also up from 79 receiving yards in his rookie season to 181 in the first seven games of his second year. Tuten has been a big-play runner for the Jaguars.

His breakaway run rate went from 9.8% as a rookie up to 18.3% as a second-year player. So, even if Tuten does not play often he has the chance to break a big run in his limited chances. In a game where Jacksonville will run the ball, he could have a good game