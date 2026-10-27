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Jaguars Trade Pitch Sends Pro Bowler to Chiefs in Blockbuster Deal

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Liam Coen
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LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Liam Coen, Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, reacts from the touchline during the NFL London Series match between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ top trade candidate could be shipped out to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While this isn’t his most obvious destination, don’t rule out the Jaguars striking an intriguing deal.

According to an NFL writer’s latest trade pitch, here’s how a Jaguars-Chiefs transaction could shake out.

Jaguars Trade Pitch Sees Brian Thomas Jr. Landing With Chiefs

Brian Thomas Jr.
GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Per Christopher Kline of FanSided, Jacksonville and Kansas City could be due for an ’emergency trade.’

Kline proposed the following deal involving Brian Thomas Jr.:

Jaguars receive:

  • 2027 Second-Round Pick
  • 2027 Third-Round Pick

Chiefs receive:

  • WR Brian Thomas Jr.
  • 2027 Fourth-Round Pick

“The Jags won’t abandon Thomas for cheap, but he’s approaching the end of his rookie contract and the production — and more importantly the involvement — just isn’t there,” Kline wrote.

“Jacksonville is very much a contender and therefore faces zero pressure to offload a contributor. If Kansas City comes with a strong return package, however, it could be good business. A win-win trade, truthfully.”

Acquiring Thomas would immediately upgrade Kansas City’s offensive unit.

Brian Thomas Jr.
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

So far this season, he has logged nine receptions for 105 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per catch with one touchdown through six games.

During his 2025 campaign, he recorded 48 receptions for 707 yards, averaging 14.7 yards per catch with two touchdowns through 14 games.

This is his third season playing in the NFL after Jacksonville selected him with the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Brian Thomas Jr.
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He’s young and brings a proven track record to any organization.

Where Do the Jaguars Stand Right Now?

Liam Coen
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter of the game at EverBank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

At the time of this writing, the Jaguars lead the AFC South at 4-2 overall.

Lining up behind Jacksonville are the Indianapolis Colts (2-5), Houston Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

In the Jaguars’ last matchup on Sunday, Oct. 18, they faced a tight 34-31 loss to the Texans.

Week 7 was a bye week.

Coming up, Jacksonville will take on the Colts at EverBank Stadium.

Liam Coen
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 19: Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars talks with reporters after joint training camp with Jacksonville Jaguars at Miller Electric Center on August 19, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Jaguars Trade Pitch Sends Pro Bowler to Chiefs in Blockbuster Deal

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