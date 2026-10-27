Jaguars Trade Pitch Sends Pro Bowler to Chiefs in Blockbuster Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ top trade candidate could be shipped out to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While this isn’t his most obvious destination, don’t rule out the Jaguars striking an intriguing deal.

According to an NFL writer’s latest trade pitch, here’s how a Jaguars-Chiefs transaction could shake out.

Jaguars Trade Pitch Sees Brian Thomas Jr. Landing With Chiefs

Per Christopher Kline of FanSided, Jacksonville and Kansas City could be due for an ’emergency trade.’

Kline proposed the following deal involving Brian Thomas Jr.:

Jaguars receive:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2027 Third-Round Pick

Chiefs receive:

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

2027 Fourth-Round Pick

“The Jags won’t abandon Thomas for cheap, but he’s approaching the end of his rookie contract and the production — and more importantly the involvement — just isn’t there,” Kline wrote.

“Jacksonville is very much a contender and therefore faces zero pressure to offload a contributor. If Kansas City comes with a strong return package, however, it could be good business. A win-win trade, truthfully.”

Acquiring Thomas would immediately upgrade Kansas City’s offensive unit.

So far this season, he has logged nine receptions for 105 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per catch with one touchdown through six games.

During his 2025 campaign, he recorded 48 receptions for 707 yards, averaging 14.7 yards per catch with two touchdowns through 14 games.

This is his third season playing in the NFL after Jacksonville selected him with the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

He’s young and brings a proven track record to any organization.

Where Do the Jaguars Stand Right Now?

At the time of this writing, the Jaguars lead the AFC South at 4-2 overall.

Lining up behind Jacksonville are the Indianapolis Colts (2-5), Houston Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

In the Jaguars’ last matchup on Sunday, Oct. 18, they faced a tight 34-31 loss to the Texans.

Week 7 was a bye week.

Coming up, Jacksonville will take on the Colts at EverBank Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET.