Andy Reid Provides Update on Kingsley Suamataia Benching

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the media on Wednesday.

He provided injury updates, which featured good news overall. Reid also discussed the Chiefs’ upcoming Week 9 opponent, the New York Jets. In addition to those things, Reid was once again asked about the benching of offensive guard Kingsley Suamataia.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says Kingsley Suamataia Should Resume Starting Role

When asked if he anticipates Suamataia to return to the starting lineup this week, Reid stated that “there’s a good chance.” Suamataia did not play a single snap at left guard against the Denver Broncos last week, but did play a few on special teams.

He was fully benched back in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, receiving zero snaps. Reid continues to stay quiet about his reasons for sitting Suamataia, saying that the situation is between the two of them.

However, he did reveal earlier this week that it is not a disciplinarian issue. Tight end and locker room leader Travis Kelce voiced his support for Suamataia following the Chiefs’ loss to the Bronocos.

“He’s family,” Kelce said. “Everybody has their own road. We love Kingsley, we think he’s a hell of a player. At this time, I’m not even sure what the scenario is. I’m rolling with whoever we’ve got in that game. I’m sure Kingsley is drooling, trying to get back out there.”

Chiefs’ Offensive Line Has Been Unexpected Struggle in 2026

Kansas City has been plagued by offensive line issues over the past few years, but hoped they were solved coming into this season. Although things have been a bit improved, there are still too many problems, especially for a team that is trying to contend.

The Chiefs have called upon veteran Mike Caliendo to start in place of Suamataia each time the later has been benched. Caliendo has not played well in those contests, and has surrendered more quarterback pressures in two games than Suamataia has in four.

Starting left tackle Josh Simmons, who the Chiefs were banking on to be a cornerstone piece of their offense, hasn’t played this season due to a back injury and potential behind-the-scenes drama.

Rookie Kahlil Benson has done as good as you could hope for filling in for Simmons, but has had plenty of struggles. Center Creed Humphrey continues to have issues snapping the ball cleanly when in shotgun formation. It is a puzzling problem, as Humphrey is otherwise an All-Pro caliber player.