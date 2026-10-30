Will Rashee Rice Play vs. Broncos? Andy Reid Gives Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped their final practice of the week ahead of their huge divisional showdown against the Denver Broncos.

If the Chiefs beat Denver, they will have completed the season sweep and will have a commanding lead in the AFC West for the remaining stretch. However, a Broncos win will make things very tight the rest of the way.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Expected to Play vs. Broncos

When asked whether or not he expects wide receiver Rashee Rice to play against the Broncos Sunday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave a one-word response.

“Yep,” Reid said.

That is obviously an important development for Kansas City’s offense. It’s passing game has struggled mightily without Rice, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Rice strained his hamstring early during Week 4’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rice participated in every practice this week. Even during the practices he missed in previous weeks, he was present and working to the side. That could signal that he won’t be too limited against Denver. With Rice being in the final year of his contract, the second half of the season will be crucial for him to show out.

Rice’s Return Will Take Pressure Off Young Chiefs WRs

Young receivers such as Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong, and Cyrus Allen didn’t do much with their increased opportunities with Rice out. Xavier Worthy had a solid showing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, but was shut down by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. As he has said for most of the season, Reid stated that he will gradually increase Allen’s workload.

“We’re growing him as we go,” Reid said. “He’s talented. He got a little bit more last week, he’ll get a little bit more this week.”

With Rice back in the mix, things could open up more for Allen. Although it was a low bar, Allen did lead all Chiefs receivers in yards with 18 last week. On the handful of occasions he has been called upon, Allen has delivered. Many believed he would get more snaps after being a standout during training camp and preseason, but as they often do with rookie receivers, the Chiefs opted to take things slowly with him.