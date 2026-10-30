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Will Rashee Rice Play vs. Broncos? Andy Reid Gives Injury Update

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Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the official status of wide receiver Rashee Rice for Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 13 yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped their final practice of the week ahead of their huge divisional showdown against the Denver Broncos.

If the Chiefs beat Denver, they will have completed the season sweep and will have a commanding lead in the AFC West for the remaining stretch. However, a Broncos win will make things very tight the rest of the way.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Expected to Play vs. Broncos

When asked whether or not he expects wide receiver Rashee Rice to play against the Broncos Sunday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave a one-word response.

“Yep,” Reid said.

That is obviously an important development for Kansas City’s offense. It’s passing game has struggled mightily without Rice, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Rice strained his hamstring early during Week 4’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rice participated in every practice this week. Even during the practices he missed in previous weeks, he was present and working to the side. That could signal that he won’t be too limited against Denver. With Rice being in the final year of his contract, the second half of the season will be crucial for him to show out.

Rice’s Return Will Take Pressure Off Young Chiefs WRs

Young receivers such as Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong, and Cyrus Allen didn’t do much with their increased opportunities with Rice out. Xavier Worthy had a solid showing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, but was shut down by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. As he has said for most of the season, Reid stated that he will gradually increase Allen’s workload.

“We’re growing him as we go,” Reid said. “He’s talented. He got a little bit more last week, he’ll get a little bit more this week.”

With Rice back in the mix, things could open up more for Allen. Although it was a low bar, Allen did lead all Chiefs receivers in yards with 18 last week. On the handful of occasions he has been called upon, Allen has delivered. Many believed he would get more snaps after being a standout during training camp and preseason, but as they often do with rookie receivers, the Chiefs opted to take things slowly with him.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Will Rashee Rice Play vs. Broncos? Andy Reid Gives Injury Update

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