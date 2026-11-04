Chiefs May Catch Big Break With Jets Down $130 Million Star

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to end a two-game skid against the New York Jets in Week 9.

It will be crucial for the Chiefs to get the win and keep pace with the Denver Broncos in the race for the AFC West division title. The Jets are on a losing streak of their own, having dropped each of their last three games.

Kansas City Chiefs May Not Have to Face Jets Star WR Garrett Wilson in Week 9 Matchup

The Jets announced on social media Wednesday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson is in concussion protocol. Coach Aaron Glenn said Wilson’s status is day-to-day, making it very possible that he is unable to play against Kansas City on Sunday.

For comparison, when Chiefs right tackle Jaylon Moore was in concussion protocol a couple of weeks ago, he did not practice at all and sat out their Week 7 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s not impossible that Wilson clears concussion protocol and plays, but he will need to make rapid progress in a short amount of time. Wilson has 43 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played this season, and is by far their biggest receiving threat.

Chiefs Have Been Linked to Wilson in Trade Rumors

Kansas City is looking to add a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, which is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 10. Wilson has been one of the names that analysts have thrown out there in connection to the Chiefs, but it likely seems to be a pipe dream.

The Jets recently released a statement that they have no plans to trade Wilson. However, that tune could change if they received a strong offer. Whether or not the Chiefs would be willing to do that is debatable. They would greatly benefit from adding a player the caliber of Wilson, though.

Wilson started his career off with a bang, recording three consecutive 1,000-yard+ seasons. He was also named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. Wilson had a down year in 2025 as he missed 10 games due to a sprained knee. He is off to a great start this season, on pace for over 1,000 yards once again.