Patrick Mahomes Makes Personal Admission Before Chiefs-Chargers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are back from the bye week and preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

For Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who returned from an ACL tear suffered in December, he enjoyed the early break.

“For me, it gives my knee an extra week just to rest,” he told reporters on October 14. “Obviously, I’ve felt great this season. Being able to rehab and do stuff like that but it gives me another week to [sic] to kinda reset and reevaluate where I’m at, then move forward going ahead.

“Winning there helps out a ton,” Mahomes said of the Chiefs’ 4-0 start. During the week off, the three-time Super Bowl MVP remains glued in to how other teams are faring. “Seeing around the NFL and seeing what’s everyone got and coming back with the right mindset is big.”

While Mahomes got a break from football during the bye, he didn’t actually get to rest.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Does Not Get a Break From Being a Dad During the Bye Week

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have three kids — Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21 months. While the 31-year-old quarterback didn’t need to attend practice last week, his kids made sure he got a workout in each day.

“The only thing that’s changed is chasing kids around more,” he said of the break. “As they get older, it’s not as much laying around and not doing anything. You’re home now. You’re Dad. You got to be around, chase the kids around.

“Bronze loves playing tackle now. So, I didn’t not get tackled all week. I’m ready to go for this week.”

Mahomes previously credited his youngest daughter for pushing him during his rehab over the summer. While Golden can now run circles around the family, her growth proved pivotal for the two-time league MVP.

At the time of Mahomes’ injury, Golden was 11 months old and almost ready to take her first steps. Mahomes made it his goal to start walking before his baby girl, he told the Kansas City Star.

Ever the competitor, and working diligently with athletic trainer Julie Frymyer, the Chiefs star beat Golden to it.

Patrick Mahomes Hated Not Being Able to Play With His Kids After Tearing His ACL

While Mahomes jokes about not getting a day off — he wouldn’t have it any other way when it comes his kids.

“Honestly, the toughest part was at the beginning, not being able to get up and chase my kids around,” Mahomes told reporters of his toughest mental hurdle amid his lengthy rehab. “I know it sounds crazy, but being a dad and being active, I always want to be around my kids and playing and stuff like that. That was tough.”

“But once I was able to do that, it kinda motivated me to keep getting better and better. So, when Bronze has a T-ball game, or Sterling is playing soccer, I can be out there with them.”

A video of Mahomes at his son’s T-ball game in the pouring rain went viral during the bye week.