Patrick Mahomes’ Son Bronze Steals the Show With 2 Words After Chargers Win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some company after his latest press conference, and his 3-year-old son, Bronze, got the last word.

After Mahomes addressed reporters following the Chiefs’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, his son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, joined him as he exited the room.

In a video shared on X by Matt Foster, Bronze turned toward the reporters and offered a simple farewell.

“Bye-bye,” the toddler said.

The unexpected goodbye prompted laughter from the journalists as Mahomes and his son left the room.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Bronze’s Favorite Activity During Chiefs Bye Week

At an October 14 press conference, Mahomes said his routine changes when the Chiefs have time off.

The quarterback explained that having three young children means his breaks from football aren’t necessarily relaxing.

“The only thing that’s changed is chasing kids around more,” Mahomes said.

“As they get older, it’s not as much laying around and not doing anything. You’re home now. You’re dad. So you have to be around. You have to chase kids around. Bronze loves to play tackle now.”

The 31-year-old quarterback joked that his son’s interest in football meant he continued taking hits even during the team’s bye week.

“I didn’t not get tackled all week,” Mahomes said. “So I’m ready to go this week.”

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, share three children: Sterling Skye, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden Raye, 1.

Brittany Mahomes Calls Chiefs Quarterback ‘Dad of the Year’ After Moment With Bronze

Mahomes’ involvement in his children’s activities recently earned him praise from Brittany, who shared a video of the quarterback playing baseball with Bronze in heavy rain.

In the Instagram Stories clip, Mahomes wore a T-shirt and hoodie and stood behind his son, who wore a baseball uniform and held a glove.

“Dad of the year here!” Brittany wrote. “Playing with Bronze in the pouring down rain @patrickmahomes.”

As the rain continued, Brittany encouraged her son from behind the camera.

“Go Bronze!” she shouted.

Mahomes then picked up Bronze and helped him move into the correct position.

“I cannot believe they’re out there…” a man could be heard telling Brittany.

The quarterback later reposted the video to his own Instagram Stories with two laughing emojis.

Bronze Mahomes Previously Recognized Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium

Bronze has also appeared in family moments shared by the Chiefs, including a video in which he recognized Taylor Swift while walking through Arrowhead Stadium.

In a June 12 Instagram reel documenting Mahomes’ contract signing, Bronze walked down a stadium hallway with his siblings and noticed a photo of Swift performing during her “Eras Tour.”

“It’s Taylor,” Bronze said, pointing to the picture.

Swift has become a familiar presence around the Chiefs through her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes previously discussed his friendship with the singer during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

“Taylor being at all the games has been awesome,” Mahomes said, via People. “I just know Taylor better now and I feel like I’ve built a great friendship with her. And my wife and Taylor have built a friendship as well.”