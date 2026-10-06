Patrick Mahomes Sr. Has 1 Question After Chiefs QB Shows Off His Latest Collaboration

Patrick Mahomes Sr. wants in on his son’s latest collaboration.

Hours after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders to remain undefeated during the 2026 season, the quarterback switched his attention from football to one of his off-field partnerships.

Mahomes shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre.

“AM to PM. Always locked in 🎧,” Mahomes captioned the October post, adding the hashtags “#BeatsPartner” and tagging Beats by Dr. Dre.

It didn’t take long for his father, former MLB pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr., to show up in the comments with a request of his own.

“I hope they on the way,” Mahomes Sr. wrote.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Has Long Supported His Son’s Career

The playful exchange is the latest public interaction between Mahomes and his father, who has followed the quarterback’s athletic career since well before he became an NFL star.

Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin raised Patrick and his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, in Texas. Although the couple divorced in 2006, both remained involved in their sons’ lives and supported their athletic pursuits.

Before Mahomes became a three-time Super Bowl champion, his father thought baseball might ultimately become his son’s professional sport.

Mahomes Sr. pitched in Major League Baseball during the 1990s and early 2000s, and his son grew up spending time around professional baseball.

“He grew up in the clubhouse, he was always around the game, and he was always the best player on his baseball team,” Mahomes Sr. told the Los Angeles Times in 2023. “He was an unbelievable shortstop, he always led his team in hitting, and he threw 97 mph on the mound, so I always thought he was gonna be a baseball player.”

Mahomes played football, baseball and basketball in high school before continuing with football and baseball at Texas Tech.

His father even encouraged him to consider dropping football after his sophomore year to concentrate on other sports.

“I just thought we were wasting time when he could have been working on the sports he would go to college for, baseball and basketball. Plus, I didn’t want him to get hurt,” Mahomes Sr. told the newspaper.

Randi Martin Encouraged Patrick Mahomes to Make His Own Decision

Martin had a different approach when her son faced the decision about whether to continue playing football.

“She told him to pray on it and think hard about what he wanted to do, and God would give him the answers,” Mahomes Sr. recalled to the Los Angeles Times. “I guess God told him to keep on playing.”

That decision eventually led Mahomes to Kansas City after the Chiefs selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Both of his parents have since attended major moments throughout his career, including Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory in February 2024.

Mahomes Sr. has also dealt with legal issues in recent years. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI in February 2024, just ahead of Patrick’s Super Bowl appearance, and later pleaded guilty, receiving five years of probation and one year of “intense supervision.” He was arrested again in February 2026 over an alleged probation violation.

In September, Mahomes Sr. filed a motion seeking an exception to his probation that would allow him to travel out of state to attend his son’s NFL games, according to court documents obtained by Fox 10.

Mahomes Sr. and Martin’s family has continued to grow as their son has built his own family with wife Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick and Brittany share three children. Their daughter Sterling Skye was born in February 2021, followed by son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III in November 2022 and daughter Golden Raye in January 2025.