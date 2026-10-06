Taylor Swift Made Secret Appearance Before Chiefs Game

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated after taking down the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in Week 4. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who entered the matchup averaging 77 yards per game, had a quiet outing, catching two passes for 15 yards.

However, the Chiefs may need Kelce to take on a major role each week from here on out after wide receivers Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (dislocated ankle) went down with injuries in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, rumors swirl that the Chiefs may bring back Tyreek Hill, which Kelce thinks is a great idea.

“That’s out of my hands, but I know I’d love to have ‘The Cheetah’ back in this building,” Kelce said, per The Athletic’s Michael Silver. “He’s a brother. He’s one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers.”

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, did not attend the Chiefs-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium. Swift supported her close friend, Dakota Johnson, with a surprise “Saturday Night Live” appearance at Studio 8H in New York City. She also brought out a teal funfetti cake for Johnson’s 37th birthday during the end credits.

Taylor Swift Used the Back Entrance to Attend Dakota Johnson’s Star-Studded Birthday Party

The “SNL” after-party also served as a birthday bash for Johnson. With paparazzi staked outside L’Avenue at Saks, it was assumed that the 14-time Grammy winner didn’t attend after she failed to make an entrance.

However, “Taylor came, but didn’t use the L’Avenue entrance,” a source told Page Six, and she stayed for “about an hour.”

“Everyone was crowding around for Dakota’s birthday,” the source added. “The vibes were great.” Swift sat with model Cara Delevingne and stylist Ashley Avignone. Other stars at the party included “Weekend Update” host Michael Che, Jennifer Lawrence, Stephen Spielberg, Robby Hoffman, John Wilson, Shane Gillis, Dom Dolla and more.

After Johnson’s big bash, one can only assume Swift reunited with Kelce somewhere after the Chiefs-Raiders game as the 11-time Pro Bowler celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, October 5.

Taylor Swift Gave Travis Kelce a Subtle Shoutout During Her ‘SNL’ Appearance

While Swift was on the opposite coast before the Chiefs’ game, she let viewers know Kelce was never far from her mind.

During Johnson’s opening monologue, the actress referred to Swift as “her literal therapist” as she recovers from multiple breakups with musicians. “But I have really good friends. They don’t judge me for dating these men. The “Verity” star claims she’s saved other women “a lot of money” on Zoloft.

“So you’re welcome, America. Also England and parts of Ireland and Cleveland, allegedly,” Johnson quipped — the last city earning a fist pump and “Whoop!” from Swift.

Swift included a song entitled “Cleveland!”– a nod to Kelce’s hometown, on “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” The famous couple also recently purchased a $5.3 million home in Cleveland. The Ohio city is also where Machine Gun Kelly, who reportedly struck up a romance with Johnson after meeting at Kelce and Swift’s wedding, attended high school.