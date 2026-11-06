Chiefs Legend Calls out Creed Humphrey for Errant Snaps

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive line has been more of a problem than they expected this season.

Left tackle Josh Simmons has yet to take the field as he continues to rehab from a bulging disc in his back. Taking his place has been rookie Kahili Benson, who has produced mixed results. Left guard Kingsley Suamataia has been benched twice this season, and center Creed Humphrey has struggled to snap the ball cleanly.

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame Center Tim Grunhard Calls Out Creed Humphrey for Errant Snaps

Humphrey is a three-time All-Pro, making his issues with snapping the ball puzzling. Former Chiefs center Tim Grunhard, who was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2021, sounded off over Humphrey’s errant snaps while joining the folks at Starcade Media.

“Communication is important, blocking the guy in front of you is important, finishing plays is important, but the most important thing is to get the ball to the damn quarterback,” Grunhard said. “That’s your job, it’s as simple as that. When you’re not doing it correctly, it’s like giving up a sack. It’s like having a missed assignment. It screws the play up. I’ve talked to him over the years. I’m sure he knows I’ve said it before. The reality is, your number one responsibility is to get the ball to the quarterback in a timely fashion.”

Grunhard Praises Kahlil Benson

Although Benson has had some struggles, he is doing better than most expected. Benson is an undrafted free agent, and did not play left tackle at all during his collegiate days. Grunhard believes Benson is doing fine at left tackle, and will be a great right tackle some day.

“Kahlil Benson is the right tackle of the future for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Grunhard said. “I think he’s doing a nice job over at left tackle. As good as you can ask from him. He’s a right tackle. He’s more of a mauler, he’s a physical football player. I do think he struggles against some speed rushes, but he’s done a good job. He hung in there. You haven’t heard his name a lot, you haven’t heard his number a lot. If you don’t hear those two things, than an offensive lineman is doing ok.”