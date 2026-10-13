Travis Kelce’s Reaction to Shane Gillis’ ‘SNL’ Monologue Turns Heads

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an eventful bye week. Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday with his wife, Taylor Swift. After flying to New York City following the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, they dined at Torrisi — “one of my favorite spots,” he said.

After another date night with Swift, dining at The Old Rose restaurant inside The Jane Hotel, he made his way to his hometown to watch the Cleveland Guardians take on the White Sox in the American League Division Series.

Kelce attended Game 5 solo on October 10, with WKYC confirming Swift was not at Progressive Field.

While the 11-time Pro Bowler prepares to return to Kansas City to prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, his social media activity turns some heads.

Travis Kelce ‘Liked’ Shane Gillis’ Controversial Opening Monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kelce is a self-proclaimed massive fan of “Saturday Night Live” and calls hosting the late-night sketch comedy show in 2023 a dream come true. He follows the show’s official account on Instagram and liked a video of comedian Shane Gillis’ opening monologue from October 9.

His like caught attention as many viewers deemed Gillis’ jokes misogynistic.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now. Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. You’ve seen the shorts?” Gillis quipped to very few laughs at Studio 8H.

Celebrities such as Dan Levy and former “SNL” star Ego Nwodim have publicly called Gillis out. The comments section of the “SNL” video is extremely critical.

A Swiftie account posted on Threads, “Even the ones you think are good ones, aren’t 😑 This was poor choice for Mr. Swift to make.” Another Threads user replied, “Ewwwwww Travis kelce is the worst thing to ever happen to Taylor swift 🤢.”

Fans called Kelce out on TikTok and on Reddit, as well. One Redditor wrote, “lmao i highly doubt he even watched it all the way through,” while another person replied, “Him liking Shane Gillis is ew in general lol.”

Kelce met Gillis this summer as the comedian made a surprise appearance at his Tight End University summit in June.

Taylor Swift Gave Travis Kelce a Subtle Shoutout During Her ‘SNL’ Appearance Last Week

Swift did not attend the Chiefs-Raiders Game in Week 4. She was on the opposite coast to make a surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson’s hosting gig on “SNL.”

During Johnson’s opening monologue, the actress referred to Swift as “her literal therapist” as she recovers from multiple breakups with musicians. “But I have really good friends. They don’t judge me for dating these men. The “Verity” star claims she’s saved other women “a lot of money” on Zoloft.

“So you’re welcome, America. Also England and parts of Ireland and Cleveland, allegedly,” Johnson added — the last city earning a fist pump and “Whoop!” from Swift.

Swift included a song entitled “Cleveland!”– a nod to Kelce’s hometown, on her latest EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” The famous couple also recently purchased a $5.3 million home in Cleveland. The Ohio city is also where Machine Gun Kelly, who reportedly struck up a romance with Johnson after meeting at Kelce and Swift’s wedding, attended high school.