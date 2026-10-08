Ashton Jeanty Shares Honest Assessment of Raiders’ Biggest Offensive Concern

After a red-hot start to the 2026 NFL season, winning their first three games, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first loss against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Despite the loss, the Raiders took Patrick Mahomes and company to the brink, with the game coming down to the wire, showing that Las Vegas is no fluke and might actually be a very good football team this season.

One of the big drawbacks of the loss to the Chiefs was that the team couldn’t get anything going on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty Admits Needing to Get Better in 2 Areas

Even though he racked up 126 yards from scrimmage, star running back Ashton Jeanty was limited in the run game, rushing for 58 yards on 15 carries.

As a whole, the Raiders rushed for 72 yards, which obviously isn’t ideal for a potent offense.

Apparently, getting the run game going was a point of emphasis from head coach Klint Kubiak, which Jeanty talked about on Thursday during his media availability, via Vegas Sports Today.

“It’s been a big emphasis,” Jeanty said. “Going out there and being explosive in the run game and what we do after we cross the line of scrimmage, break tackles.”

Jeanty was also asked how he’d assess his performance so far this season, and although he thinks he’s done a “solid job,” he admits he could be better in a couple of different areas.

“I think I’ve done a solid job, but I think being better in pass protection and in the run game, making better reads,” Jeanty said.

Jeanty also praised Kubiak for taking accountability for the Raiders’ recent struggles in the run game.

“It’s great,” Jeanty said of Kubiak taking accountability for the run game struggles. “Obviously, for him to take that accountability, that just shows how much he cares. He wants to put us in great positions to win.”

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, Jeanty was excited at the prospect of being used more in the passing game under Kubiak. The second-year back admits he wasn’t utilized during his rookie season, but it’s been “great” to do it this season, per Sam Warren of The Athletic.

“I feel like that was an area of my game that I didn’t get to utilize as much, so coming in with this new scheme and being more involved in the pass game is great,” Jeanty said of how he likes being involved in the passing game.

Raiders OC: Kirk Cousins ‘One of the Best Pros I’ve Been Around’

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season thus far has been the better-than-expected play of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who currently leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 11.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Andrew Janoko had some high praise for Cousins, claiming the 38-year-old is one of the best players he’s been around on the NFL level, via team reporter Levi Edwards.

“Kirk [Cousins] has been one of the best pro’s I’ve been around,” Janocko said. … His success is a byproduct of his process.”

Cousins and company will try to bounce back in Week 5, with the team traveling to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots.