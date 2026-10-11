Raiders Get Final Verdict on Marvin Harrison Jr. With Latest News

With all the rumors about where Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was going to be traded to, it’s not the Las Vegas Raiders in the end.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, Harrison has been traded to the Houston Texans along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 second and sixth-round pick.

“The #AZCardinals are trading Marvin Harrison Jr to the #Texans in a blockbuster, per me and @AdamSchefter,” Rapoport posted on X. “It’s Harrison and a 7th rounder to Houston for a 2nd rounder this year and a 6th rounder.”

However, there could be other potential wide receivers that become available via trade for the Raiders.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Traded to Texans, Other Wide Receivers Could Become Available via Trade for the Raiders

According to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, multiple NFL sources tell him that four other wide receivers could end up on the trade block, which include Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr., Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston, and Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

“There are a lot of receivers with size, talent, speed that, for whatever reason, don’t seem to be in their team’s plans anymore,” one team executive told Vacchiano. “And some of them aren’t going to cost a lot more than a Day 3 pick. If you need help [at that position], the upside could be high. Sometimes a change of scenery works.”

Around a week ago, Sam Warren of The Athletic asked Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak whether Las Vegas would look to add another wide receiver, especially with Jalen Nailor working through a concussion and Jack Bech dealing with an injury as well, to which he replied “All things are being considered.”

Perhaps it’s one of those receivers mentioned by Vacchiano, or another wideout who becomes available closer to the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline on November 10th.

Fernando Mendoza Makes NFL Debut Against the New England Patriots

One of the lone bright spots in the Raiders’ 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5 was the debut of No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza came in late in the fourth and finished 6 of 8 with 48 passing yards and a 75% completion percentage.

“The Raiders lose 45-17, their worst game so far. The only positive on the afternoon was seeing Fernando Mendoza,” Sam Warren of The Athletic posted on X. “This felt like a critical game for Las Vegas given their coming opponents. It will be on Klint Kubiak to ensure better results against tough competition coming up.”

This likely won’t be the last time Mendoza gets snaps during the regular season.