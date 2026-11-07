Rams Add Dual-Threat RB, Two-Time Pro Bowler Amid Myles Garrett News

The Los Angeles Rams will officially have Myles Garrett on the field against the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

This will be Garrett’s first game since Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. LA announced the news that they officially activated Garrett off injured reserve, along with several other roster transactions, on the eve of game day.

They also activated Ronnie Rivers from IR, sent Jaylen Watson to IR, and elevated two players.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team announced in a post on X on November 7, listing off their various actions:

Activated from Reserve OLB Myles Garrett, RB Ronnie Rivers

Reserve/Injured CB Jaylen Watson

Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) LS Jake McQuaide, CB Damarion Williams

Rams Activate Myles Garrett & Ronnie Rivers Off IR, Shut Down Jaylen Watson

The news on Garrett comes amid an insider report on the Rams’ plan for the two-time and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who has yet to record a stat this season following his blockbuster offseason trade from the Cleveland Browns.

“Rams star edge Myles Garrett is expected to return to action Sunday against the Commanders—and he could play a significant role,” The Sweep’s Tom Pelissero wrote on November 7, adding that fans should “expect Garrett to play on most passing downs and potentially work in on early downs, depending how he’s feeling in his first game since undergoing knee surgery after Week 1.”

Rivers suffered an injury in Week 2 against the New York Giants.

He returns just as the Rams have lost his replacement, Dean Connors, to IR due to a hand injury. Connors is an undrafted rookie free agent who impressed during the preseason.

A dual-threat back, Rivers is strictly on the Rams’ 53-man roster as a special teams contributor as a distant RB3 behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay has spoken candidly about his trust in Rivers.

“I trust that he knows what he’s doing, I trust his instincts, I trust his ability to be able to be effective in pass protection, get the ball where it’s supposed to go in our different run schemes, and be a functional extension of the pass game,” McVay told reporters in August. “We got two great running backs in Kyren and Blake that are going to be building on what they’ve done. But if for whatever reason they need to be supplemented, Ronnie Rivers is the guy that I trust.”

McVay also tipped reporters to the Rams’ plans for Watson.

The two-time Super Bowl champion injured his shoulder and it required surgery to address, ending his season.

Rams Add Pro Bowler, Former Ravens Cornerback for Commanders Game

Both McQuaide and Williams’ additions for game day are due to injuries on the Rams’ 53-man roster, somewhat undercutting the excitement around Garrett and Rivers’ returns from the injured list.

Typical long snapper Joe Cardona is out with an ankle injury this week.

That is something McVay also suggested was possible if not likely earlier in the week. McVay noted that the two-time Pro Bowler, McQuaide, would get the nod.

The Rams signed Williams to their practice squad in October. He figures to slot in behind Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace, and Cam Lampkin in some capacity. It is unclear what capacity, though, since Trent McDuffie is also questionable after not practicing this week.

In that sense, Williams’ elevation is an ominous sign for the Rams amid Garrett’s return.