Matthew Stafford Sends Clear Message Amid Rams Announcement

The Los Angeles Rams confirmed that Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury.

Stafford, though, downplayed the significance of the issue that first came to light when he was spotted wearing ice on his right (throwing) elbow following the Rams’ Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“You guys have been blind. I feel like I’ve been icing my arm every day out here, walking around,” Stafford told reporters on November 4.

“That’s on you guys. Y’all are the ones that are out there reporting that I got ice on my arm. It’s–listen, I’m 38 years old, trying to keep up with these young bucks. Little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year. Again, haven’t missed a rep at practice. Haven’t missed a rep at game. Feel good. So, I’m not too worried about it.”

Stafford leads the NFL in completed passes through eight weeks.

Despite his confidence, though, the Rams listed Stafford on their first injury report of Week 9, albeit as a full participant.

Keeping Stafford health is paramount for the Rams, particularly as they look to continue bouncing back from a rough start to the season. He dealt with a neck in jury in 2022 and a back issue in 2025, but this does not seem to reach the level either of those situations did.

Part of that is waiting for their other injured players back.

As the Rams injury report showed, they were without several starters, including one of his top targets in wide receiver Davante Adams.

Matthew Stafford Gets Honest About Rams Injuries

Stafford was asked directly about the Rams’ current injury woes and whether it was comparable to that 2022 season.

“I don’t know. I don’t sit there and compare and think back to those kind of things. Every year is different. I know that doesn’t matter what you start the season with. What you end the season with, a lot of times, is a whole lot different,” Stafford said.

“I feel like it’s been that way a bunch of the years that I’ve been here, and that’s just the way it goes. That’s NFL football. I know everybody in that training room is doing everything they can to try and be back as fast as they possibly can. And when and if those guys are able to do that, we’ll welcome with with open arms, and it’ll be a nice little boost for us when they do get back.”

Stafford lamented the loss of cornerback Jaylen Watson for the season to a shoulder injury.

However, he also praised the likes of edge defender Myles Garrett and tight end Terrance Ferguson, both of whom had their 21-day practice windows opened this week.

CB Trent McDuffie picked up a back injury in Week 8, while TE Colby Parkinson remains sidelined with the rib injury that kept him out against the Chargers. So long as Stafford is healthy, though, the Rams will be in most games.

They will need all the help they can get to achieve their season-long goals though.