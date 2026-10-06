Vikings Add Christian Darrisaw Roster Replacement, Cut All-Pro in Major Shake-Up

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings made several roster moves on the eve of their first practice in Week 5 (and their upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints), including adding Tristan Leigh and moving on from Johnny Hekker.

“The #Vikings have announced the following roster moves,” the team announced in a post on X on October 5:

Placed G Donovan Jackson on IR

Signed T Tristan Leigh to the practice squad

Released CB Natrone Brooks, P Johnny Hekker and RB Devin Neal from the practice squad

Waived CB Tyreek Chappell from IR

O’Connell announced that Jackson was undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus and would miss the rest of the 2026 season on Monday. The Vikings will also not have left tackle Christian Darrisaw in Week 5.

Leigh is not a direct replacement for Darrisaw. However, he does replenish the depth they will not tap into for at least Week 5 and could replace Darrisaw on the game-day roster in Week 5.

Leigh is a rookie undrafted free agent.

“Leigh needs added technical refinement, but he utilizes quality angles in pass protection to cut off rush angles, and he leans on defenders in the run game,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote before the 2026 draft. “He is a potential depth piece for an NFL offensive line room.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft write-up, “Former five-star recruit with good length and athletic ability but inconsistencies that could hurt his chances on the next level. Leigh has the footwork and hand-timing for protection success in the early stages of the rep but struggles anchoring against power. He gets into trouble with excessive lunging.

“Quick out of his stance and is able to hit lateral/second-level landmarks but his lack of sustain strength will be hard for him to overcome as a run blocker.”

Texans Cutting Ties With Johnny Hekker, Four Others Amid Tristan Leigh Roster Move

Leigh was the Vikings’ only addition, and Jackson their only player landing on an injured list at this time.

The Vikings initially signed Hekker to fill in for an injured Brett Thorson. Hekker is a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He has multiple Pro Bowls and First Team All-Pro honors on his resume. He punted in Weeks 3 and 4 for the Vikings.

His departure could signal that Thorson is ready to resume his duties as P1.

Brooks and Neal are both recent additions made in the wake of injuries to players already on the Vikings’ roster.

Brooks was brought on after Charles Demmings suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 4. Vikings running back Aaron Jones shed his injury designation heading into Sunday’s tilt. They also signed Audric Estime to the practice squad, eliminating the need for Neal.

Chappell’s situation is also notable.

Because he is being waived from IR, that likely means the transaction involved an injury settlement.

If so, Chappell can sign with any of the 31 other NFL teams right away. If he wants to return to the Vikings, and if they want him back, he must wait for the duration of his settlement agreement plus an additional time (typically three weeks).