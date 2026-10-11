NFL Trade Pitch Sees Vikings Make Unusual WR Deal With NFC North Rival

Making a trade with a division rival is rather rare. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers executed a deal together a few years ago, but that was during the 2022 NFL Draft.

A potential trade between the two NFC North rivals, though, might make sense during the 2026 NFL season. The Packers could use another receiver while the Vikings have a wideout that might be expendable in a few weeks with veteran Jauan Jennings.

Heavy Sports proposed the Vikings deal Jennings to the Packers for a conditional fifth-round pick. The selection could be conditional based on Jennings’s snap count in Green Bay.

The Vikings signed Jennings to a 1-year, $8 million contract during the offseason. That contract hasn’t been a smart investment.

In three games this season, Jennings has two catches for nine yards. He has received just four targets, including only one target during Week 4 despite Justin Jefferson not playing.

The Packers might have more use for Jennings with Jayden Reed sidelined for the rest of the season because of a neck injury.

Why Vikings Trading Jauan Jennings to Packers Could Make Sense

Getty Veteran wide receiver Jauan Jennings has two catches in three games this season.

I won’t mince words. More than likely, this trade won’t happen. The Vikings sit at the top of the NFC North at the quarter pole mark. Unless the Packers clearly fall out of contention before the league’s trade deadline on November 10, then Minnesota isn’t going to have any interest in helping Green Bay’s receiver room.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility, though, because the Vikings could use Jennings to recoup some of their investment in the wideout. Rather than continue to try to integrate him into the Vikings offense, which hasn’t gone well, Minnesota could get a decent Day 3 selection for the veteran.

If the Vikings remain in first place, a trade where they sell an asset is a bit strange. But if Jennings isn’t going to contribute anyway, it makes sense to deal the wideout, who is on an expiring contract.

While there’s no indication that Jennings is going to have a hot trade market, perhaps one or two other suitors outside the division drive up the price. Typically when inter-division trades do occur, there’s a premium paid, which would make a Jennings trade to Green Bay more appealing for the Vikings.

Odell Beckham Jr. Could Replace Jennings in Minnesota’s Offense

Getty Could the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers execute a mutually beneficial deal before the NFL trade deadline?

On October 7, the Vikings signed former All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad. Jefferson is also expected to return from injury.

With Jefferson back, the Vikings will regain their elite receiver duo (Jefferson and Jordan Addison). In a couple weeks, Beckham could replace Jennings on the active roster if the Vikings dealt Jennings to another team.

As for the Packers, Reed has been out since Week 2. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Reed will undergo season-ending neck surgery.

The Packers still have Matthew Golden and Christian Watson. But Jennings could give the Packers another option for a relatively cheap price even if the trade compensation to Minnesota is a slight premium.

Green Bay has five Day 3 selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, including two fourth-round choices. Giving up one of those picks in the fifth round or later for receiving help could make a lot of sense for the Packers.