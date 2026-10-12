Vikings Receive Important Jordan Addison Injury News During Bye Week

The Minnesota Vikings pushed their record to 5-0 in Week 5 with a 23-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, and while their defense remains the star of the show for the Vikings, their offense is also showing signs of life. Making that development even more encouraging is the fact that this unit is nowhere near full health early in the year.

While Minnesota got Justin Jefferson back for this game, fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison missed the team’s win over the Saints due to a hamstring injury. Seeing Addison not be able to suit up for this contest was understandably concerning, but with the Vikings on their bye week, it sounds like he shouldn’t have to miss much time.

Vikings Set to Get Jordan Addison Back From Injury After Bye Week

Much has been made about Minnesota’s offense, which features a new starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, this season. The problem is that this unit has virtually never been at full strength through five games, with Murray and Jefferson both missing time and only recently sharing the field with each other.

Add in Jordan Mason, who is on injured reserve, and injuries that Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones are all dealing with, and it’s safe to say the team’s bye week has come at a good time. Through four games, Addison has caught 11 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, and while those aren’t huge numbers, he’s helped hold things together on offense early on this year.

Addison was always viewed as unlikely to play in Week 5, and sure enough, he ended up being inactive for the game. Despite that, Addison participated in a pregame workout on Sunday, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the general consensus is that he should be able to return to the field for the Vikings’ next game in Week 7.

“He is out with a hamstring injury. Worked out pregame last week, didn’t have a great chance to go, but worked out pregame. That is a sign he is expected back,” Rapoport said on “The Aftermath.”

Vikings Aiming to Get Healthy During Their Bye Week

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 16: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

The fact that the Vikings have won each of their first five games, despite operating at less than peak efficiency on offense, is pretty encouraging. If everyone can get healthy, and Murray can continue to pick up the offense, Minnesota could very well wind up becoming the best team in the league.

For now, the team’s main focus will involve enjoying some much-needed downtime and getting its key pieces like Addison healthy. When the Vikings return to action in Week 7, they will have an important contest against the Indianapolis Colts on their hands as they look to keep their undefeated streak going and push their record to 6-0.