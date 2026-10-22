Some Believe The Vikings Could Soon Make A Shocking WR Trade

The NFL trade deadline is three weeks away, and many believe the Minnesota Vikings could cash in on their success.

Some have speculated that they might covet another offensive weapon or another quality defensive piece for Brian Flores to experiment with. However, others actually think they could take a different approach.

There has been a healthy amount of intrigue about the future of receiver Jauan Jennings, as he has struggled to cement a role on offense. He has only two catches for nine yards over the team’s first five games. However, with him playing out a one-year contract, he wouldn’t net much in a trade.

Jordan Addison, on the other hand, would. Earlier this week, 102.7 The Game’s Stephen Turner mentioned that he thinks the team could look to cash in on the 24-year-old pass-catcher.

“KFAN discussing moving Addison instead of Jennings due to value. Makes far more sense than most #Vikings fans want to admit,” Turner wrote on X.

Meanwhile, RotoWire’s Ian Hartitz also mentioned Addison as a “best-case scenario” target for the Rams after Davante Adams landed on Injured Reserve with a ruptured hamstring injury.

Jordan Addison Has Struggled Mightily To Begin This Season

While Jennings’ struggles have gotten much attention, Addison’s have flown well under the radar. He has only 11 catches for 163 yards and one receiving touchdown. Not exactly the production you’d expect from someone consistently lauded as one of the league’s premier second options.

With that said, it still feels like a long shot. Addison is in the midst of a slump, but the only way they’d move him in a season where they think they can make a run would be if they could land another pass-catcher in return. Those types of moves are extremely rare.

If Jennings hadn’t been struggling as much as he is, a move would make sense, even with the Vikings boasting a pristine record (although that fact always made the move less likely). However, with the two factors combined, call us skeptical.

He’s A Trade Candidate, But He Shouldn’t Be Dealt Until The Offseason

All things considered, Addison has seemingly had one foot out the door for a few years now. The team accepted his fifth-year option for 2027, but he probably won’t be in Minnesota for the long haul.

Even if a move is unlikely right now, it becomes a legitimate possibility this offseason. The Vikings should also make a push for more draft capital at that time. After trading JJ McCarthy earlier this month, they don’t have a signal-caller under contract next season.

Them being on a roll means they’ll probably outhit their coverage when it comes to landing a QB in next year’s draft. Sure, they might get lucky with a franchise quarterback falling into their laps late in the first round, but history isn’t on their side. If you need a quarterback, you better be ready to trade up.

The fact that the Vikings will obviously be targeting a quarterback means other teams will be circling them as the team that will need to leap in the draft. If Addison doesn’t turn it around, they might ship him off to the highest bidder in March.