Vikings ‘Sizable Trade’ Expected Amid Kyler Murray Concerns

The Minnesota Vikings may not officially have a Kyler Murray problem yet, but they are just one or two poor performances shy of that— even if both of those games happen to end up wins.

Dominique Foxworth of ESPN stated on the Thursday, October 8 edition of “The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny” that the story for the franchise over its remaining 13 games of the regular season is going to be the offense’s ceiling with Murray under center.

Can it get better? Will it get worse? Because the defense is Super Bowl-caliber, while the special teams unit has also proven itself elite. But Murray and company are 1-for-24 scoring TDs on offensive drives over the past two games, plus the QB’s opening three series against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 before he went down with a concussion.

The best roster move for the Vikings may not be to add a signal-caller via the trade market or free agency. However, Darren Wolfson of KSTP said this week that he expects a “sizable trade” of some type is coming for first-year general manager Nolan Teasley. And given the offense’s struggles, logic dictates such a move would impact the offensive side of the football.

“I think something is for sure coming,” Wolfson said during an appearance on SKOR North Friday, per the VikingzFanPage X account. “The question is, is it multiple? I’m more curious about that versus whether they do anything.”

Anthony Richardson, Sam Darnold Most Logical QB Trade Targets for Vikings

The quarterback market is hardly overwhelming as Week 5 approaches.

Some options include backup Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts, backup Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers and backup Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All three are on affordable deals and playing in the final years of those contracts. Richardson, 24, has the athletic upside of a relatively recent top-five pick as well as a flicker of a past with head coach Kevin O’Connell, who embraced the QB during a tumultuous time in an on-field moment that went viral a couple years ago.

Jones, meanwhile, has followed a career path that, to this point, has closely mirrored that of Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold — just a few years behind. Jones was a first-round pick of the New England Patriots, washed out after a few years, played backup roles in Jacksonville and now San Francisco and showed something real when he got his shot under 49ers offensive guru Kyle Shanahan last year.

Now 28 years old, Jones went 5-3 as the starter across 11 appearances in relief of an injured Brock Purdy, passing for 2,151 yards, 13 TDs and six INTs with a completion rate of nearly 70 percent.

Darnold ended up joining the Vikings on a one-year deal after parting with the 49ers, leading the team to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth before earning a spot in the Pro Bowl. He then signed a $100 million deal in Seattle and won the Super Bowl back in February.

Rudolph, 31, doesn’t have the same longterm upside as a starter as either Richardson or Jones. He could, however, potentially prove an upgrade over Murray, assuming that Murray continues to struggle as mightily as he has to this point in the season.

Vikings Could Set Sights on Blockbuster Trade for QB Like Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts

A bigger swing could involve a monster offer to the Los Angeles Chargers for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert has top-10 talent and might prove a game-changer in Minnesota for years to come. However, he would likely cost at least three first-round picks, plus more draft assets.

Some analysts have begun to speculate the Philadelphia Eagles could move on from quarterback Jalen Hurts after trading offensive lineman Cam Jurgens in the wake of Lane Johnson’s abrupt retirement earlier this week. Philly is amassing draft capital in 2028 and could be looking for a reset, which might render Hurts available.

It is more likely the Eagles shop Hurts next offseason or ahead of next year’s trade deadline. However, Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley might be a play Minnesota could make to improve the offense in the coming weeks if Teasley is willing to a pay a premium for an aging, but still elite, running back.