Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shares Chance of Bringing in New WR Amid Injuries

It’s hard to believe now, but wide receiver was a position of depth for the New England Patriots during the offseason. It was such a position of depth that they actually moved on from capable players before the regular season began, like Kayshon Boutte.

That isn’t the case anymore. Injuries have hit the wide receiver room hard for the Patriots. Star A.J. Brown went down in Week 1 with a high-ankle sprain. Then, against the Buffalo Bills, Mack Hollins went down with a non-contact calf injury.

Those depth concerns forced players like Efton Chism into action against the Bills. He ended up being the hero with a miraculous touchdown catch, but the Patriots may still need to address that depth. For his part, head coach Mike Vrabel thinks there’s room to bring in someone from outside the roster.

“Sure,” Vrabel said on Monday. “Anybody that can help us. We’ll go explore here shortly.”

Exploring adding a receiver and actually adding one are different things. Still, it’s interesting to think about what options may make sense for the Patriots.

The Latest on Injuries to New England Patriots Wide Receivers

Just ahead of the win on Sunday, the Patriots did get some good news regarding A.J. Brown. Currently on Injured Reserve after suffering his ankle sprain in Week 1, Brown is improving quickly. Now, he’s eyeing a return for Week 6 or so.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Brown is “pushing hard” to hit that return date. It’s the earliest date he’s allowed to return from IR, with the Patriots set to host the New York Jets in what would be his return game.

Mack Hollins is a bigger question mark going forward. It was a non-contact calf injury, which can mean a lot of different things. For now, Vrabel says he won’t be practicing but the Patriots are still waiting for more information.

“I think we’ll probably know more here in a little bit. I don’t know if he’ll be able to practice here for a couple days, but again, I don’t have every detail. I’ll get in there with Jim [Whalen] here afterwards and kind of see where we are and then make sure we have guys that are ready to go. Everybody’s preparing as a starter. We know the energy that Mack brings, and next guy has to be ready to go,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots Were Already Linked to Marvin Harrison Jr.

When Mike Vrabel says that the Patriots are going to “explore” adding a wide receiver, it’s not necessarily a surprise. In fact, there had already been whispers about the Patriots potentially trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

A former can’t-miss prospect, Harrison is currently struggling through an abysmal third season in the NFL. With that, there’s a growing consensus that he could use a change of scenery. New England could be that change of scenery.

There’s still upside there, but this would be a chance to buy low on Harrison. Still, one anonymous AFC executive has some major concerns.

“Forget where he was drafted,” the AFC executive told The Athletic. “Watch him play. He’s like a third receiver with upside. He’s not fast, not physical and doesn’t do anything after the catch.”

With Brown hopefully returning soon and Romeo Doubs improving in Week 4, a third receiver isn’t the worst thing ever for the Patriots to add. If he can be even more than that, then that’s just a bonus.