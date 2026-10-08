Former Patriots Playoff Contributor Signs With Houston Texans

A recent member of the New England Patriots has found another opportunity in the AFC.

The Houston Texans announced the signing of linebacker Chad Muma to their practice squad on Oct. 7, handing the former third-round pick a landing spot just over a month after New England released him.

The destination has some irony for Muma. Less than nine months ago, Muma was part of the Patriots team that ended Houston’s season in the divisional round before advancing all the way to Super Bowl LX.

Muma didn’t have a large defensive role during that run, but he established himself as a legitimate contributor in the kicking game. He appeared in all four of New England’s postseason contests and finished with three special-teams tackles.

His return to the AFC also comes only days after another team took a closer look at him. The Pittsburgh Steelers brought Muma in for an Oct. 2 workout as part of a group that included multiple former Patriots, as Heavy previously reported.

Now, Houston is the team opening its doors for him.

Muma Emerged as Patriots Playoff Special-Teams Contributor

The Patriots plucked Muma from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Dec. 16, 2025, adding him directly to the 53-man roster for the stretch run.

He found himself with a role in no time.

Muma appeared in three regular-season games before dressing for all four playoff matchups, including the Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. New England’s official roster recap confirmed that Muma played in all seven games after joining the organization.

His biggest value came on special teams.

Per Pats Pulpit’s offseason breakdown, Muma logged 171 special-teams snaps during his seven weeks with the Patriots and recorded four tackles in the kicking game. Three came during the playoffs.

Only Brenden Schooler, who had six, produced more special-teams tackles across the entire NFL postseason.

Muma also received four defensive snaps in Super Bowl LX, though his defensive opportunities were otherwise scarce during New England’s playoff run.

The former Wyoming standout remained with the Patriots through the following offseason and competed for a reserve linebacker job in training camp. New England chose other alternatives after Muma endured an up-and-down preseason.

The Patriots explained after cutdown day that K.J. Britt won the veteran competition behind their starting linebackers, while younger pieces also played their way onto the roster.

Texans Give Former 3rd-Round Pick an Opening

Muma, 27, entered the NFL with more draft pedigree than the typical October practice-squad addition.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him No. 70 overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He started seven games during his time in Jacksonville before bouncing between Indianapolis and New England in 2025.

Houston brings him aboard while dealing with significant attrition at linebacker.

The Texans had several injuries at the position heading into Week 5, and their problems continued when Kenneth Murray suffered a concussion against Dallas. Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter wrote on Oct. 7 that Houston is shorthanded at linebacker en route to its Tennessee matchup.

So, Muma may have an avenue toward an elevation if the Texans need an extra body for special teams and potentially defense.

His Patriots stint was brief, but it was hardly ceremonial. Muma played throughout a run to the Super Bowl, becoming a productive postseason coverage players for New England and even helping knock his new organization out of the playoffs.

Houston will see whether he can furnish the same type of depth on its side.