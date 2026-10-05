Patriots’ Drake Maye Gets Flashback of Current Texans WR After Game-Winner

The New England Patriots may have found a new receiver capable of giving Drake Maye the same feeling Kayshon Boutte produced during last season’s biggest moments.

After Efton Chism made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch late in New England’s 29-26 road win over the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 4, Maye immediately connected the play to his former teammate.

“That looked familiar to last year with Boutte, so that was awesome,” Maye told CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn in a postgame interview.

Boutte developed into one of Maye’s favorite downfield targets before New England traded him to the Houston Texans in August, and some of their best moments together came on tough catches near the end zone.

Chism fulfilled his own version at the ideal time.

Maye Saw a Classic Patriots Moment From Chism

The Patriots were trailing 26-21 when Maye took over with 4:14 remaining. On third-and-5 from the Buffalo 23-yard line, the quarterback escaped pressure to his right and gave Chism a chance downfield.

Chism reached up with his right hand and secured the 23-yard touchdown while battling through coverage, putting New England ahead with 1:50 remaining. Maye then found Rhamondre Stevenson for a two-point conversion to make it 29-26.

Patriots.com called Chism’s grab the “play of the game” and noted that the second-year receiver was on the field after Mack Hollins exited with a calf injury. Chism also caught a 19-yard pass earlier on the winning drive.

Maye finished 22-of-39 for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He threw an interception and lost a fumble, but his fourth-quarter response helped New England erase a late deficit and improve to 2-2. Craig Woodson sealed the victory by intercepting Josh Allen on Buffalo’s final possession.

Chism’s catch also produced an immediate flashback to Boutte’s highlight reel.

Boutte made multiple one-handed touchdown grabs during the 2025 season, including a 16-yard score against Miami. His signature version came in the divisional round against the Texans, when he stretched out for a one-handed 32-yard touchdown from Maye in the fourth quarter. The score extended New England’s lead to 28-16 in a playoff victory.

Maye commended Boutte for repeatedly making difficult plays and making his quarterback “look good.”

Months later, Chism gave Maye a similar rationale to smile.

Chism Filling a Role in Wake of Boutte Trade

The comparison is especially notable because Boutte is no longer in New England.

The Patriots traded Boutte to Houston in August for Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick. NFL.com noted after the move that Boutte had caught 76 passes for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns during his two seasons playing with Maye.

That production made Boutte one of the quarterback’s most dependable vertical targets. His departure also created more room for receivers deeper on New England’s roster to earn opportunities.

Chism has now taken advantage of one in a game the Patriots badly needed.

The former undrafted free agent only had two receptions for minus-1 yard through the first three weeks. He left Buffalo responsible for the biggest offensive play of New England’s season to date.

It also came against an formerly unbeaten Bills team, with New England becoming the first visiting team to win at Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium.

And better yet, Maye went toe-to-toe with Allen during a fourth quarter that featured three lead changes.

Chism still has a long way to go before matching the body of work Boutte put on display with Maye, as one catch doesn’t equal multiple big-time plays.

But when the Patriots needed a receiver to pull off something big, Chism gave Maye exactly that. That’s great resolve for the future on-the-line contests.