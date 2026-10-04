Patriots’ 5-Foot-10 WR Says He ‘Blacked Out’ During Game-Winning TD

The biggest catch of Efton Chism’s NFL career appeared to require extraordinary concentration.

The New England Patriots wide receiver described the moment much differently.

Chism made a one-handed, go-ahead touchdown catch in the final two minutes of New England’s 29-26 victory over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills on Oct. 4. Asked afterward what happens when the ball heads his way, the former undrafted free agent revealed that instinct takes over.

“Shoot, when I’m out there and the ball’s in the air, I kind of black out. I’m kind of in that little flow state,” Chism said, according to Boston Herald Patriots reporter Doug Kyed.

The explanation matched the replay. Chism had a defender contesting him as the pass arrived, leaving him to secure the ball with one hand as he fell in the end zone. The 23-yard touchdown gave New England a lead it would not relinquish.

Chism Enters ‘Flow State’ With Game on the Line

Chism’s opportunity arrived after Josh Allen found Keon Coleman for a 34-yard touchdown with 4:27 remaining. That score moved Buffalo ahead 26-21 and forced New England to respond with a touchdown.

Drake Maye moved the Patriots into Bills territory before Chism caught a 19-yard pass on the drive. On the next play after the two-minute warning, Maye rolled to his right and gave his receiver a chance in the end zone.

Chism extended his right arm and controlled the pass while falling to the turf. The 23-yard touchdown came with 1:50 remaining.

Rhamondre Stevenson caught the ensuing two-point conversion to establish the final margin. Craig Woodson then intercepted Allen at the Patriots’ 19-yard line on Buffalo’s next possession.

Maye completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Yet the quarterback needed Chism to turn a contested throw into the defining image of New England’s second victory. The result also handed Buffalo its first loss inside its new stadium.

Chism entered Sunday with five career receptions for 74 yards. His first two catches of the 2026 season had produced minus-1 receiving yard, making his sudden emergence on the decisive drive even more striking.

Chism’s Mindset Predates Patriots Breakthrough

The “flow state” description aligns with how Chism has discussed football since joining New England as an undrafted rookie in 2025.

After his first preseason game, Chism told the Patriots’ official website that he tries to approach the sport as he did in high school or college. He emphasized playing loose and free because overthinking can become counterproductive.

That outlook helped Chism navigate a slow climb to an NFL role. As Heavy.com previously detailed, he made New England’s roster after signing as an undrafted free agent but spent much of his rookie year contributing on special teams.

His receiving opportunities didn’t appear until late in the season. Chism caught his first NFL touchdown against the New York Jets in December and made his first start one week later against the Miami Dolphins.

Before entering the NFL, Chism built a far more extensive receiving period at Eastern Washington. He caught 120 passes during his final season, breaking a school record previously held by Cooper Kupp. Chism also finished his college career with at least one reception in 53 consecutive games.

That history supplied the preparation. When the Patriots needed one catch to avoid falling to 1-3, Chism stopped thinking and allowed the ball to find him.

His “black out” lasted only a moment. The catch it produced may remain part of Patriots history much longer.