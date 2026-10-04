Patriots’ HC Raves About Drake Maye Compared to Josh Allen

The New England Patriots needed a retort after a lopsided loss in Jacksonville.

Head coach Mike Vrabel received one from his quarterback against a division heavyweight.

New England stunned the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills 29-26 on Sunday, Oct. 4, and Vrabel placed Drake Maye in the same conversation as reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen afterward.

“Gets us back in the race. Josh is unbelievable. Felt like Drake went toe to toe with him,” Vrabel said, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Maye had thrown six interceptions against one touchdown through three games, including two picks in a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars one week earlier.

The quarterback responded with his best performance of the season and authored the decisive drive when the Patriots’ margin for error had disappeared. Maye’s play gave Vrabel more than an upset to celebrate.

Maye Answers Bills’ Late Touchdown Drive

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Maye completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 53 rushing yards on eight attempts, according to NBC Sports.

His afternoon included turbulence. Maye lost a fumble and threw an interception that deflected off Romeo Doubs, allowing Buffalo to take a 17-14 advantage into halftime. He responded by finding Doubs for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter, their second scoring connection of the game.

The defining answer landed late in the fourth.

Josh Allen had just connected with Keon Coleman for a 34-yard touchdown, moving Buffalo ahead 26-21. A field goal was useless. Maye had to lead New England into the end zone against an unbeaten division rival on the road.

He moved the offense with completions to Hunter Henry and Doubs before Efton Chism gained 19 yards. Maye then gave Chism another chance on a 28-yard throw to the end zone.

Chism secured the ball with one hand while diving for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:50 remaining. Rhamondre Stevenson caught Maye’s ensuing two-point conversion pass for the final points.

Maye still had one more throw to make. After Craig Woodson intercepted Allen with 1:05 left, Maye converted third-and-10 with a 12-yard completion to Henry, so that the Patriots could finalize the upset in victory formation.

Patriots Reenter AFC East Race With Statement Win

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Craig Woodson #4 of the New England Patriots celebrates an interception against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Vrabel’s reference to “the race” holds real substance.

New England improved to 2-2 and moved within one game of Buffalo, which fell to 3-1. The Patriots also secured the early head-to-head advantage over the division leader, a exellent outcome following a disaster in Jacksonville that raised fresh questions about their direction.

They managed the turnaround while playing without two defensive pillars, Christian Gonzalez and Christian Barmore. The short-handed defense surrendered the late lead but recovered when Woodson intercepted Allen on Buffalo’s final possession.

The response also showed why Vrabel’s praise centered on the quarterback duel.

Maye’s rebound means a lot. His early 2026 numbers looked far removed from the quarterback who finished second in MVP voting last season. His three-touchdown showing in Buffalo surfaced an emphatic reminder of his true ability.

Vrabel simply made a verdict rooted in what unfolded Sunday.

For a Patriots team that waltzed into Buffalo at 1-2, Maye’s ascension and sturdy defense was enough to alter the angle of its season.