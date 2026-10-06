Saints QB Tyler Shough On Loss To Falcons: “I’d Boo Too”

The Caesars Superdome had been primed for a hopeful celebration led by QB Tyler Shough and WR Chris Olave. On the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming, with the 2006 return after Katrina still framing the night, the New Orleans Saints instead absorbed a 45-24 Monday night loss to the Atlanta Falcons that dropped them to 1-3. Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. combined for five rushing touchdowns and more than 200 yards on the ground.
Saints Fans Booing Monday’s Performance
The home crowd, loud at kickoff, was already booing as the Saints headed to the locker room down 24-7, and large sections emptied once the game stretched to 45-17 late in the fourth quarter. With the performance being lopsided and a 1-3 start for the home team, there wasn’t a lot to cheer about for Saints fans.
QB Tyler Shough addressed the question about the fans booing during the game on Monday, and had this to say:
“It’s extremely disapointing, embarrasing.” He went on to say “Fans are understandably upset, we had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of and we are playing the Falcons, I’d do it to, it sucks.” – Saints QB Tyler Shough on question from media about fans booing during Monday’s loss against the Atlanta Falcons.
Shough’s Slow Start
Tyler Shough finished 30 of 48 for 286 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. The stats on the night were mostly in “garbage time” as the game was out of hand. The QB talked about in the post-game presser and said that “the turnover early really killed us.” He was referring to the 1st quarter fumble at the New Orleans 23 yard line by RB Kendre Miller. The Falcons took advantage of the turnover, and extended the lead to 14-0 and never looked back.
New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore talked in the postgame about the Saints not being able to execute, and that the “Falcons started fast, and we weren’t able to catch up.” He also talked about Tyler Shough’s hand swelling up at some point in the game after being hit. “This one got away from us, they played better than us.” – Kellen Moore on the Saints 45-24 loss Monday night to the Atlanta Falcons.
Shough’s lone scoring pass, a three-yarder to Devaughn Vele with 1:13 left, capped a long drive that began with the Falcons already at 45. Earlier, a 44-yard strike to Chris Olave had set up one of Alvin Kamara’s two short rushing scores, but those moments never altered the trajectory. Shough also dealt with a banged-up left hand. In the postgame media conference, he spoke about the gap between the yardage and the result, saying the offense had moved the ball in stretches yet failed to finish drives when the margin was still manageable.
Late Game Heroics Too Late
The late sequence also raised questions about personnel. With roughly six minutes left and the score already 45-17, head coach Kellen Moore kept the starters on the field. Olave, who caught eight passes for 116 yards, absorbed a hard hit to the knee on the final drive and headed to the sideline. He appeared to move through postgame handshakes, but no official update followed immediately. Through four games, he and Shough have connected 35 times for 491 yards. That connection has been the clearest constant in an offense still searching for balance.
Saints Health In Question
The running-back picture is already thinner. Travis Etienne Jr. is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and will miss at least four games. Kamara, asked to carry the load, managed only 23 yards on seven carries before a knee issue in the third quarter sent him briefly to the medical tent; he returned and scored twice, yet the ground game never consistently threatened. Kendre Miller and others filled in without changing the tone Atlanta set on the third play of the night.
Sunday brings the Minnesota Vikings and a defense coordinated by Brian Flores that has built its reputation on pressure and disguise. Shough will face that unit possibly without his most reliable target and already without his starting back, with Kamara’s availability still to be clarified. The quarterback’s postgame comments framed the loss as a failure to match the night’s expectations rather than a single broken play, and the short week leaves little time to settle the questions the Falcons raised in front of a crowd that made its voice clear.
Saints QB Tyler Shough On Loss To Falcons: “I’d Boo Too”