Saints QB Tyler Shough On Loss To Falcons: “I’d Boo Too”

Saints Fans Booing Monday’s Performance

The home crowd, loud at kickoff, was already booing as the Saints headed to the locker room down 24-7, and large sections emptied once the game stretched to 45-17 late in the fourth quarter. With the performance being lopsided and a 1-3 start for the home team, there wasn’t a lot to cheer about for Saints fans.

“It’s extremely disapointing, embarrasing.” He went on to say “Fans are understandably upset, we had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of and we are playing the Falcons, I’d do it to, it sucks.” – Saints QB Tyler Shough on question from media about fans booing during Monday’s loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

Shough’s Slow Start

New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore talked in the postgame about the Saints not being able to execute, and that the “Falcons started fast, and we weren’t able to catch up.” He also talked about Tyler Shough’s hand swelling up at some point in the game after being hit. “This one got away from us, they played better than us.” – Kellen Moore on the Saints 45-24 loss Monday night to the Atlanta Falcons.

Shough’s lone scoring pass, a three-yarder to Devaughn Vele with 1:13 left, capped a long drive that began with the Falcons already at 45. Earlier, a 44-yard strike to Chris Olave had set up one of Alvin Kamara’s two short rushing scores, but those moments never altered the trajectory. Shough also dealt with a banged-up left hand. In the postgame media conference, he spoke about the gap between the yardage and the result, saying the offense had moved the ball in stretches yet failed to finish drives when the margin was still manageable.

Late Game Heroics Too Late

The late sequence also raised questions about personnel. With roughly six minutes left and the score already 45-17, head coach Kellen Moore kept the starters on the field. Olave, who caught eight passes for 116 yards, absorbed a hard hit to the knee on the final drive and headed to the sideline. He appeared to move through postgame handshakes, but no official update followed immediately. Through four games, he and Shough have connected 35 times for 491 yards. That connection has been the clearest constant in an offense still searching for balance.

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