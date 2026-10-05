New York Giants Place Former NFL All-Pro on Injured Reserve

The New York Giants lost a critical piece for special teams and wide receiver depth on Monday when veteran wide receiver and former NFL All-Pro return specialist Braxton Berrios was placed on the injured reserve.

“Giants are placing WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve due to a foot injury that he sustained during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Braxton Berrios landing on IR with a foot injury,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Giants have Dalen Cambre and Jalin Hyatt on the practice squad. Charlie Jones takes over punt and kick returning duties.”

“The Giants are placing WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve,” Big Blue Film Room wrote on its official X account. “Berrios injured his foot vs the Cardinals on Sunday. Berrios has returned 4 punts and 5 kickoffs this season.”

Giants Alone in 1st Place for 1st Time Since 2015

The Giants are 3-1 and alone in 1st place in the NFC East Division for the first time in a really long time.

“For the first time since Week 11 of 2015, the Giants are alone atop the NFC East,” NBC Sports NFL reporter Pete Damilatis wrote on X on Sunday following the Giants’ 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Part of that 3-1 start is that all 3 wins have come at home for the Giants — another thing that hasn’t happened for the Giants in quite some time.

“Last time the Giants won their first 3 home games?” The Blue Zone wrote on its official X account. “2008 … 18 YEARS. The 2008 Giants finished 12-4, won the NFC East, & was the NFC’s No. 1 seed.”

Giants Made Roster Moves to Keep Berrios

The Giants signed Berrios for the league minimum on June 1 — a 1-year, $1.3 million contract. Berrios suffered a serious injury with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, tearing his ACL in Week 7, but returned to play 4 games for the Houston Texans in 2025.

One day after cutting Berrios from the 53-man roster on August 30, the Giants brought Berrios back on the practice squad.

“The Giants have re-signed WR Braxton Berrios back to their practice squad,” Giants reporter Doug Rush wrote on his official X account on August 31. “Berrios was part of the final day roster cuts, but the expectation was that Berrios would be back for the Week 1 game vs the Cowboys. Berrios will likely be a practice squad elevation to be the Giants punt returner vs Dallas.”

Berrios was a 6th-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl as a rookie, but really caught steam with the New York Jets from 2019 to 2021.

Berrios was an NFL All-Pro in 2021 with the Jets, when he had over 1,000 yards returning kicks and punts, including a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and also set career highs with 46 receptions for 431 yards and 2 touchdowns.