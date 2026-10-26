Giants Receive Cam Skattebo Injury News After Big Win vs. Texans

The New York Giants continue to surprise folks early in the 2026 campaign, as they pushed their record to 4-2-1 on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans. Several players had big games for the Giants, but in a welcome twist, it was running back Cam Skattebo who emerged as the star of the show.

A week after he didn’t record a single carry in the team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, Skattebo was a one-man wrecking crew against a formidable Texans defense. However, on his final carry of the day, he appeared to suffer some sort of hamstring injury, with one insider providing a more concrete update on his status on Monday morning.

It’s been an odd start to the season for Skattebo. After returning from a serious right leg injury that brought his rookie campaign to a premature end, Skattebo began the year as the team’s starting running back. With fumbling injuries continuing to plague him, though, head coach John Harbaugh benched him in Week 6.

The problem is that none of Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., or Devin Singletary could get going on the ground, which essentially forced Harbaugh to turn back to Skattebo. He made sure to let Harbaugh know that was the right decision, as he ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries, good for a healthy 7.3 yards per carry.

On his final run of the day, a 42-yard scamper that preceded Singletary’s game-winning touchdown, Skattebo appeared to give himself up to a pair of defenders chasing him, which is very unlike him, given his propensity for embracing contact. After the game, Skattebo revealed he suffered a hamstring injury, but it doesn’t sound like the team is concerned about it.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo told Dan Graziano he felt something in his hamstring on his 42-yard OT run. All indications this morning are (that) he should be OK, especially with the team on a bye this weekend. A rare, welcome instance for NYG to not have an IR candidate after a game,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Giants Dodge a Bullet With Cam Skattebo Injury

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants runs the ball against the Houston Texans in overtime at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

New York has the benefit of a bye week in Week 8, so that will give Skattebo more time to heal up either way. Considering all the injury woes this team has dealt with so far this year, though, they will certainly be pleased to have gotten some encouraging news on their star running back after he clearly asserted himself as the best option out of the backfield.

Despite being without their starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Giants have established themselves as the team to beat in a weak NFC East division. Skattebo will rest up during his extended break, which is important because when he returns to action, New York will have an important divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on its hands.