Giants Could Finally Find Dexter Lawrence Replacement in Latest Trade Deadline Report

The New York Giants, by all recent reports and rumors, are going to be active ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

With a commanding lead in the currently ailing NFC East, New York wants to be aggressive and make a push for the postseason in John Harbaugh’s first year at the helm with Big Blue.

Recently, all the talk has been about the running back position. Every Giants fan is pining for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but he may end up being the hottest commodity in the entire league.

A recent report suggests that Big Blue may be looking at another position to bolster in a mid-season trade.

Giants Eyeing Bucs’ DT Vita Vea

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the New York Giants have Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea on their radar ahead of the trade deadline.

“Another player on the Giants’ radar is Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea. (The Bucs are not expected to move him.) It would be a mild surprise if New York doesn’t walk away with some help up front,” wrote Fowler.

“While the Giants have been linked to Taylor and other running backs, defensive tackle might be the spot where they look to add. They inquired multiple times on Jeffery Simmons but were told no by Tennessee.”

Clearly, the Giants are in need of some more star power on the interior of their defensive line. DJ Reader and Shelby Harris are more than capable players, but they don’t pose the same pass-rush threat that Lawrence once did.

Vea isn’t the same player he was several years ago, but he’s still a major presence that opposing teams will have to account for when blocking.

Imagine what a player like Vea would do for an already potent New York pass rush? With Vea eating up space in the middle, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux will see many more 1-on-1 opportunities on the outside.

The only snag would be the veteran defensive tackle’s bloated salary. He’s on the hook for $30 million next year thanks to a one-year deal signed with Tampa Bay this past offseason.

What Would a Vita Vea Trade Look Like?

The New York Giants have made clear that any trade they make ahead of the deadline isn’t just a one-year rental. It has to be a piece that makes sense for the future of the team.

With Vea only under contract through the 2027 season, the Giants likely wouldn’t be interested in a trade unless the price is right.

They certainly wouldn’t be willing to give up anything like a Day 2 draft pick. A second- or even a third-round pick would be way too rich for the way he’s played this year.

Unfortunately, the Giants don’t have their 2027 fourth- or fifth-round picks thanks to previous trades, so they may have to dip into their 2028 draft stock to get a deal done.

Regardless, Vea would be a pretty big splash for a team looking to make an add to the interior of their defensive line, and could be a worthy replacement for Lawrence.