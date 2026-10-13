Kyle Hamilton Takes Veiled Shot at Giants’ John Harbaugh

There was no one happier than New York Giants fans this past offseason when John Harbaugh became available as a head coaching candidate.

If you ask Baltimore Ravens fans, though, they couldn’t have moved on fast enough.

By the end of his 18-year run with the Ravens, Harbaugh had accomplished a lot, but things had begun to get stale.

In fact, owner Steve Bisciotti was so sure he was going to move on from his former head coach that he told reporters that even if the Ravens had beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season finale, Harbaugh would’ve only been the coach “for one more week.”

Well, the Ravens are doing just fine in 2026 without Harbaugh so far, and one of their star players may have taken an inadvertent shot at his old head coach after their Week 5 win.

Kyle Hamilton Refers to John Harbaugh’s Blown Leads

After the Baltimore Ravens snuck out an overtime victory on Sunday Night Football over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, safety Kyle Hamilton delivered a message to his teammates in the locker room, and may or may not have referred to the current New York Giants head coach.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter handed Hamilton a game ball after hauling in the game-sealing interception against Falcons backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

It was a big night for Hamilton, who was making his return to the Atlanta area where he attended Marist School, a private high school.

“I’m not trying to reminisce, but the last couple years, ever since I’ve been here, that’s a game that we lose. This win right here is us,” Hamilton said to his teammates.

#Ravens S Kyle Hamilton in the locker room after Sunday night’s win over Atlanta: “I’m not trying to reminisce, but the last couple years, ever since I’ve been here, that’s a game that we lose. This win right here is us.” (🎥 @Ravens) https://t.co/Ic7w94bZ6H pic.twitter.com/wknGd2XRxB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2026

What Hamilton is referring to is the Ravens’ propensity to blow games under their old head coach, Harbaugh, an unfortunate pattern that likely helped lead to his firing.

As of September 2025, Harbaugh had the most blown leads of any head coach in the NFL, losing 17 games where he led by at least 10 points or more.

The Ravens didn’t blow any leads on Sunday night, but they did claw back into it down eight points late in the fourth quarter.

Regardless of how people feel about Harbaugh, the stats still stand, and the Ravens certainly feel like they’re better off without their old head coach.

John Harbaugh Turning the Page With Giants

While that may have been Harbaugh’s M.O. with the Baltimore Ravens, he’s moved on to the bright lights of New York City with the New York Giants, and hopefully, less of a reputation for blowing leads.

So far, so good.

The Giants aren’t 4-1 like the Ravens, but they’re 3-1-1 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC East, coming off a tie with the Washington Commanders.

While the Giants certainly would’ve preferred to get a win on Sunday night, a tie is a lot easier to swallow considering the fact that Big Blue fought back down 14 points with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime.

Harbaugh has yet to blow any leads thus far with the Giants, and hopefully, it stays that way.