Jets Get Important Breece Hall Injury News After Cryptic Week 8 Update

The New York Jets are looking to get themselves back on track in Week 8 after they suffered a horrific loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins last weekend. However, it seems like they will have to do without star running back Breece Hall once again, as he is reportedly set to miss another game with a lingering quad injury.

Hall hasn’t played since Week 3, and while he practiced on a limited basis all week, he still isn’t good to go for New York. And yet, while it seems like he will miss another game as a result of this injury, the team received a big update on his status moving forward as he continues to work on returning to action.

Jets Hoping Breece Hall Can Return From Injury in Week 9

Source on Breece Hall: ‘Hoping for next week.’ Hall practiced all week but on a limited basis, not quite there yet. https://t.co/Mcr9ZWAqoc— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2026

The Jets committed to Hall with a long-term three-year, $43.5 million contract extension over the offseason, even though trade rumors had been swirling around him for months. Unsurprisingly, Hall took on a big role on offense to begin the year, racking up 163 yards and a score on 51 carries, while also hauling in 10 receptions for 102 yards.

Ever since suffering his aforementioned quad injury in Week 3, though, Hall has been stuck on the sidelines. Braelon Allen has filled in admirably for him (91 CAR, 418 YDS, 2 TD), and he very well may have earned himself a larger role on offense for New York, even when Hall is good to return from his injury.

The Jets don’t have enough weapons to ignore Hall when he’s healthy, though, so you can bet he will get a large dose of snaps once he’s good to go again. That time won’t be in Week 8, unfortunately, but according to a new report, it sounds like the team is hoping he will be able to finally get back on the field in Week 9.

Source on Breece Hall: ‘Hoping for next week.’ Hall practiced all week but on a limited basis, not quite there yet,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Jets Aiming to Get Back in the Win Column in Week 8

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets looks on during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on October 25, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Being without Hall for an extended period of time has obviously been less than ideal, even when accounting for the work Allen has managed to do over the past few weeks. This offense is at its best when Hall is on the field making plays as both a runner and receiver, but it looks like New York will have to wait at least one more week to get him back.

As a result, Allen will reprise his role as the Jets’ lead running back when they square off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Raiders currently find themselves mired in a four-game skid, so even after losing to the Dolphins last week, this is a matchup that the Jets could win. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.