Jets Announce David Bailey News Moments Before Raiders Game

The New York Jets will not have prized rookie David Bailey in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gang Green shared their list of inactives before the game:

Things were trending in this direction. Bailey didn’t practice this week with a groin issue. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Friday, October 30, that Bailey would be doubtful for the game.

On Saturday, October 31, the Jets elevated pass rusher Quinton Bell from the practice squad. That was another sign that Bailey wasn’t expected to be available, and now it’s official.

Hall Officially Not Available

The former Iowa State product won’t be available for a fifth consecutive game.

On Sunday, November 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that running back Braelon Allen “is slated to start again for the Jets, with Breece Hall dealing with that quad injury. Allen has two 100-yard games as a starter, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry.”

Some folks on social media interpreted this to mean that Hall could be available for the game, but they were benching him in favor of Allen.

However, Rapoport clarified the report on X, “To be clear, Jets RB Breece Hall is not expected to play today.”

Rampant rumors about Hall are circulating ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. Hall posted a cryptic response on social media that raised some eyebrows. Some folks on X believe that Hall has already played his final game with the green and white.

Timeout Is Over

One player who wasn’t featured on the inactive list this week is cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Last week, he was a healthy scratch.

Brownlee was punished for missing multiple mandatory meetings, and he appeared to blow an assignment on defense that allowed a wide-open touchdown against the New England Patriots.

What will be interesting is how the Jets choose to deploy their slot corner rotation. Brownlee is available for the game, and rookie D’Angelo Ponds is now fully healthy.

“I thought he did a really good job. I mean, obviously there’s going to be some things within that he’s got to do a better job at. But I think for him, getting a chance to get that much playing time and to be able to be in the huddle, to be able to be out there, to be able to be in a position where, man, defense really has to stand strong and try to fight back to get into this game, it was good for him to be a part of it, so as we go through this year, we’ll see how that progresses,” Glenn responded when asked about how Ponds performed in Week 7.

Both players are expected to get snaps on defense against the Raiders on Sunday. The Jets have had one of the better pass defenses in football, allowing only 187.7 passing yards per game, per ESPN.