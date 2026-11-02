Insider Drops Unexpected Update on Jets’ Breece Hall Trade Rumors

The New York Jets suffered a hard-fought 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, dropping their record to 2-6 on the season. While the Jets have shown promise at times this year, they are still very far away from being a playoff contender, especially when considering how they play in the same division as both the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, New York could look to sell off some of its spare parts in an effort to accelerate its rebuild. In a surprise twist, one guy who has recently emerged as a trade candidate is star running back Breece Hall, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport issuing an update on his future with the team in the wake of its latest loss.

While the Jets have moved on from several star players over the past year or so, they bucked that trend with Hall and signed him to a three-year, $43.5 million contract extension over the offseason. That seemingly secured Hall’s role as a focal point of the team’s offense for years to come, but a quad injury has limited him to just three games this year.

In Hall’s absence, Braelon Allen has stepped up and emerged as one of the better running backs in the league, which has put New York in an interesting position. Allen was dominant again against the Raiders on Sunday (21 CAR, 147 YDS, 1 TD), making it the third time in the past four games that he has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground.

With Allen playing so well, the Jets could conceivably move on from Hall and stick with the former fourth-round pick as their starting running back. Rapoport doesn’t know what exactly is going to happen with Hall, but he is expecting teams across the league to begin calling New York’s front office in an effort to gauge its interest in potentially moving on from him.

The reason Breece Hall is an interesting name is because Braelon Allen has really come to the forefront and established himself as a starting running back,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football.” “I don’t know what is going to happen to Breece Hall, but I would imagine a team or two would call and just say, ‘How interested are you?’

Should the Jets Trade Breece Hall?

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 23: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets reacts during warm ups prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Not much has gone right for the Jets this year, but they could capitalize on their sudden surplus of starting-caliber running backs. Hall is a more proven option at this point, but it would be really tough for New York to stick Allen on the sidelines once Hall is healthy when considering how productive he has been during his absence.

The Jets just committed to Hall a couple of months ago, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t trade him. The front office ultimately has to figure out how confident it is in Allen, as that could determine whether or not Hall is up for grabs. It seemed like trading Hall was off the table entering the year, but with the trade deadline just a couple of days away, it suddenly wouldn’t be a major surprise to see him get sent to a new team in the near future.