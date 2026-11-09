Two Jets Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Loss to Chiefs

New York Jets players Kenyon Sadiq and Armand Membou could receive bad news in the coming days.

The Jets fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 by a final tally of 35-12.

However, during the contest, Sadiq and Membou committed infractions that the NFL has deemed fineable by the letter of their rulebook, though there is some gray area in how the league hands down discipline.

Sadiq’s infraction occurred first, taking place during a second-and-5 play from the Chiefs 25-yard line in the second quarter.

Breece Hall had taken a handoff 7 yards, with Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill making the stop.

Officials called the play back, though, assessing a 15-yard penalty for a face mask against Sadiq. The Jets had to settle for a field goal attempts on that drive, but Jason Sanders missed the opportunity.

Now, Sadiq must wait to see if the NFL office takes further action to discipline him. Fines for face masks can reach $11,941 for first offenses and $17,911 after that, per the NFL.

Sadiq finished the contest with four receptions for 49 yards.

After Sadiq’s second reception of the game, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt offered a striking stat about the 16th overall pick of the 2026 draft, posting on X that it was th rookie’s “first game with more than one since Week 5.

The Jets were without Garrett Wilson in this game, and fellow wide receiver Adonai Mitchell failed to haul in any of his seven targets.

Sadiq hauled in all of his looks, and he finished second on the team in receptions.

He tied Hall for third in targets against the Chiefs for the Jets. Mitchell trailed only Omar Cooper Jr., another rookie first-round pick, for the team lead. For the season, Sadiq has a 21-235-1 line, with another 3 yards and 1 TD on one rushing attempt.

Armand Membou, Kenyon Sadiq Facing Punishment From NFL

Membou’s infraction occurred during the fourth quarter on a third-and-10 from the Jets 20-yard line. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sacked Geno Smith to bring up a fourth down, but officials flagged membout for “unsportsmanlike conduct” after the play.

The second-year offensive lineman had thrown his helmet towards the ground in frustration. He was in the field of play, drawing the flag.

Cameras showed Membou’s frustration continuing from the Jets bench.

Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties can incur fines up to $14,926 for first infractions and $20,897 for second offenses and after.

The NFL fined Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jagurs the standard first-time amount for taking his helmet off in the end zone in Week 6. That recent history at least seemingly looms large for Membou.

The same is true of the various offensive players fined for facemasks for Sadiq.

Trey McBride (Cardinals), Chris Paul (Commanders), Jaylin Noel (Texans), AJ Dillon (Panthers), and Jake Matthews are all offensive players the NFL has fined for face masks.

There were no other flags for fineable offenses. Still, no player is safe from the NFL’s review process. The league often fines players for infractions that were not called in real time, chooses not to fine players for infractions that were, and levies fines for amounts beyond the listed range.