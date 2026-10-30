Eagles Won’t Like Latest DeVonta Smith Injury News Right Before Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles are desperately scrambling to try and find a way to salvage their 2026 campaign. Unfortunately, injuries keep on getting in the way, and it seems like that is going to be a recurring storyline throughout the rest of the year. Heading into Week 8, one guy the Eagles are keeping a close eye on is star wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Over the past few weeks, Smith has been battling a hamstring injury, which has resulted in him missing three of Philadelphia’s past four games. Smith didn’t play in Week 7 as a result of this ailment, and while the Eagles were hoping he could get back on the field for their upcoming game, it seems like he is trending towards missing yet another contest for his team.

DeVonta Smith Not Spotted at Eagles Practice on Friday

Last practice of the week for the #Eagles and Saquon Barkley makes an appearance. Devonta Smith still sidelined. https://t.co/LbkgtsgVoX— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2026

Smith entered the year as the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver after the front office traded A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots over the offseason. When Smith has played, he’s lived up to expectations for Philly (26 REC, 310 YDS, 2 TD), but the problem is that he has missed time with his aforementioned hamstring ailment.

It seemed like Smith was out of the woods after he suited up in Week 6 and caught seven passes for 75 yards and a score against the Carolina Panthers, but he ended up getting stuck on the sidelines again for the team’s Week 7 action. With the season heading in the wrong direction, Philadelphia doesn’t want to force things with Smith, but ideally, he’d be on the field helping Tanner McKee under center.

Unfortunately, Smith hasn’t really made any progress when it comes to getting himself back on the field. He didn’t practice at all on Wednesday or Thursday, setting the stage for a very important session on Friday. While Smith’s fellow star playmaker Saquon Barkley was seen at Friday’s practice during the media-access portion, the talented pass catcher was nowhere to be found, indicating that he will likely be ruled out for the team’s Week 8 contest.

“Last practice of the week for the Eagles and Saquon Barkley makes an appearance. Devonta Smith still sidelined,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Eagles Bracing for DeVonta Smith’s Absence in Week 8

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

To this point, the 2026 campaign has been one collective gut punch for the Eagles, and they just can’t seem to generate any sort of positive momentum. One week, Smith is playing, but Barkley is out. Now, Barkley appears to be trending in the right direction, but Smith can’t seem to consistently stay on the field. Add in Jalen Hurts‘ bout with blood clots and Lane Johnson’s abrupt retirement, and it’s been blow after blow for Philadelphia.

The folks who are still able to play are doing everything they can to get things going for the Eagles, but it’s tough to tell when their five-game losing streak will come to an end. Philadelphia will square off against a battered Washington Commanders team on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, so in theory, it will have a shot at winning this game, even if Smith can’t play. A final update on his status will come soon, but it’s looking like another week without Smith for Philly.