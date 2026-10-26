Eagles Get Important Injury News on Pair of Tight Ends Before Cowboys Clash

The Philadelphia Eagles will take the field on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, and per usual, much of the discussion ahead of this game has revolved around the team’s injury situation. Jalen Hurts is obviously out for the rest of the season, and while he managed to return from a hamstring injury in Week 6, DeVonta Smith is out again because of that ailment for this game.

It goes without saying that the Eagles are going to be shorthanded on offense for this game, but it is worth noting that they are going to be getting some key pieces back on the field Monday night. That group of returning players includes tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers, as Philly shared some big injury news regarding these two guys before kickoff.

Eagles Activate Grant Calcaterra, Eli Stowers Off Injured Reserve

Philadelphia has been banged up from the start of the season, and it will never be at full health this year. While that is a disappointing fact that has to be accepted, the guys who are still healthy enough to play are scrambling to find a way to salvage their campaign, which is why the team’s latest injury news is actually relatively encouraging.

One of the more injury-plagued positions the Eagles have been dealing with is the tight end position. Dallas Goedert has already missed time with a knee injury this year, and both Calcaterra and Stowers landed on injured reserve. Philly was so desperate for tight end depth that it went out and signed old friend Zach Ertz to the practice squad.

Goedert is good to go for this game, but the offense is so short on weapons that it could use all the help it can get at the tight end position. With that in mind, the Eagles will likely be thrilled to see that both Calcaterra and Stowers have been activated off injured reserve, meaning both are set to return to the field against the Cowboys.

We have activated TE Grant Calcaterra, G Landon Dickerson, and TE Eli Stowers from Injured Reserve,” the team announced in a post on X.

Can the Eagles Snap Four-Game Losing Streak and Beat the Cowboys?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Neither Calcaterra nor Stowers are necessarily gamebreakers for the Eagles, but with guys like Hurts, Smith, and Dontayvion Wicks all out, they could quickly emerge as targets for Tanner McKee under center. It appears as if star running back Saquon Barkley is set to return to action from his own injury issues, so not all is lost for Philadelphia.

And yet, it’s tough to see this group taking down a Dallas team that is healthier than it is and just as desperate for a big win. The Eagles still have more than enough talent to pull off an upset, but it’s tough to believe in them given how shorthanded they are, even with a revamped tight end room. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, with both Calcaterra and Stowers potentially set for big roles on offense right from the jump.