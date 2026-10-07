Eagles Make First Roster Move After Unexpected Cam Jurgens Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy day of work on Wednesday. Not only did they sign Dameon Pierce to their active roster amid a slew of injuries at the running back position, but they also traded one of their starting offensive linemen, Cam Jurgens, to the Baltimore Ravens in a very unexpected deal.

While Jurgens had been moved from center to guard early this season, nobody expected him to be traded as a result of his struggles. Instead, he is gone, and now that Pierce has been bumped up from the practice squad to the active roster, the Eagles had an open spot on their practice squad, which led them to reunite with veteran wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Eagles Sign Erik Ezukanma to Practice Squad After Trading Cam Jurgens

Ezukanma was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, but he has struggled to find his footing in the pros to this point. While he spent three years with the Dolphins, Ezukanma only suited up in five total games, catching one pass for three yards, while also rushing for 22 yards on five carries.

After a brief stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad last season, Ezukanma found his way to the DC Defenders in the United Football League earlier this year. While he didn’t put up massive numbers, Ezukanma showed off his big-play potential, as he caught 15 passes for 227 yards and a score, while also serving as the team’s primary kickoff returner.

Ezukanma did enough to catch the Eagles’ attention, as the team signed him in June. However, he didn’t do enough to make the team, and the front office opted not to sign him to the practice squad. After spending the first few weeks of the season without a home, Philly is bringing Ezukanma back to town, as it signed him to the practice squad after bumping Pierce up to the active roster.

We have signed RB Dameon Pierce to the active roster and WR Erik Ezukanma to the Practice Squad,” the team announced in a post on X.

Eagles Continue to Shake Things Up Ahead of Week 5

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After throwing away a victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the Eagles have decided to shake things up. The running back room is going to look quite different in Week 5, although that is due largely to injuries. The bigger concern is the offensive line, which also lost Lane Johnson to retirement earlier this week.

It’s telling that Philadelphia is operating with a heightened sense of urgency after a pair of rough losses, and things aren’t going to get any easier with the offense being so shorthanded. The Eagles will be back in action on Sunday when they square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.