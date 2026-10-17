Eagles Announce More Devastating Injury News Right Before Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles could use a win in the worst way in Week 6, as pretty much everything has gone wrong for them after they won their first two games of the season. Not only is the team mired in a three-game losing streak, but it has also dealt with a bevy of injuries, the latest of which saw Jalen Hurts land on injured reserve because of a blood clot.

To say things are going poorly for Philadelphia is an understatement, and it is once again quite beat up heading into its upcoming game. On Friday, the Eagles ruled out six players for their clash against the Carolina Panthers, and if that wasn’t already bad enough, four more guys saw their hopes of playing get dashed on Saturday night.

Eagles Rule Out Four More Players for Panthers Matchup

The following players have been ruled out of tomorrow's game: CB Jakorian Bennett (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (back), G Landon Dickerson (knee), and TE Eli Stowers (quad) https://t.co/122PMqPcgL— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2026

Philadelphia has what is essentially a full page of injuries heading into Week 6, and while it has received good news of key players like DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun, and Jalen Carter throughout the week, it’s much easier to harp on the guys that won’t be playing. That group includes Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Jalyx Hunt, which is a lot of star power to be without.

Per their injury report from Friday, the Eagles had a couple of guys who were questionable for this game. Of that five-player group, though, only one guy has a shot to play on Sunday now, and that’s starting center, Drew Kendall. That’s because Landon Dickerson, Grant Calcaterra, Eli Stowers, and Jakorian Bennett were all ruled out on Saturday.

It was reported earlier in the day that Dickerson would not be activated from injured reserve, so his absence isn’t much of a surprise, but the other updates are pretty jarring. The hope was that at least one of these guys (all of whom are also on injured reserve) would be able to play in this game, but they all will have to turn their attention to Week 7 in their efforts to get back on the field.

“The following players have been ruled out of tomorrow’s game: CB Jakorian Bennett (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (back), G Landon Dickerson (knee), and TE Eli Stowers (quad),” the Eagles announced in a post on X.

Eagles Running Out of Healthy Players for Week 6 Action

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field with an injury with Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philly is so banged up that it is relying on third- or fourth-string guys to come in and play at a high level for them in what has quickly become a very important game. With Dickerson out, Willie Lampkin will remain the starter at left guard, while Dallas Goedert will continue to get the lion’s share of the work at tight end. On defense, Bennett isn’t necessarily the Eagles’ best cornerback, but his return should help what has been a struggling secondary.

This is just par for the course for Philadelphia this year, and while it’s come to be expected in some sense, these injury woes are going to make it incredibly tough to get back in the win column. The Panthers have proven themselves to be a real threat this year, and if the Eagles aren’t careful, this game could get ugly fast.