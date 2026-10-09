Eagles Get Negative Injury Updates on Saquon Barkley & DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles got a glimpse at what life is like without both Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith in a 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams— it wasn’t pretty.

Headed overseas to face the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5, it looks like they’ll have to try and win without their 2 offensive stars once again.

“Saquon Barkley, the star running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, hamstring injury, Devonta Smith, wide receiver, hamstring injury,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Friday morning. “Both of these guys did not practice (Thursday) and have not actually practiced all week. Both unlikely to play on Sunday.”

It would be the second consecutive game that Smith has missed. Barkley left the Rams game early—the second time this season he’s had to leave early because of an injury.

Barkley had 9 rushing yards in a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans and 8 rushing yards in the loss to the Rams. When Barkley has been healthy, he’s been effective on the ground, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in Week 1 and Week 3, but still hasn’t scored a touchdown.

Smith was on a tear early in the season, with 27 receptions for 235 yards and 1 touchdown through the first 3 games.

Eagles Offense Undergoes Dramatic Change

The Eagles’ much-maligned offense underwent some dramatic changes in the days following the loss to the Rams.

First, legendary NFL All-Pro right offensive tackle Lane Johnson, one of the most dominant offensive linemen in NFL history, shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement just 4 games into the season. Johnson, who played for the Eagles for 14 seasons and won 2 Super Bowls, cited his own deteriorating mental health as the biggest reason for his retirement — a disclosure that sparked a media controversy just one day later.

Trade Shakes Up Offensive Line Even More

One day after Johnson’s retirement, the Eagles made another big move on the offensive line, trading Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl champion Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2nd-round draft pick.

With that in mind, it might be wise for Barkley not to play in Week 5 if the Eagles aren’t even sure what kind of form their offensive line will be in —or what they’re capable of.