Eagles ‘Expected’ to Bring Back RB With Backfield Injuries Piling Up: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted free agent running back Ja’Quinden Jackson for a visit Tuesday. Philadelphia could be interested in running back additions because of several injuries in the backfield.

The next step appears to be the Eagles inking Jackson to a contract. CBS Sports’s Matt Zenitz reported that’s the expectation for Philadelphia and Jackson.

“The Eagles are expected to sign running back Ja’Quinden Jackson to their practice squad, sources tell CBS Sports,” wrote Zenitz on X.

“Was with Philadelphia during the offseason. Now expected to sign to the team’s practice squad. Ran for 15 touchdowns as a college senior at Arkansas in 2024.”

Assuming Jackson returns to the Eagles, he will be back where he was during the 2026 preseason. The running back signed with the Eagles on August 10. Philadelphia, though, waived Jackson with an injury before the end of the preseason. Eventually, the team reached an injury settlement with the running back.

The Eagles appear to be bringing back Jackson, though, with potentially three running backs out for Week 6, including All-Pro starter Saquon Barkley.

Eagles Set to Bring Back RB Ja’Quinden Jackson on Practice Squad: Report

Getty CBS Sports’s Matt Zenitz reported the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to sign running back Ja’Quinden Jackson to their practice squad.

The Eagles have already made significant changes to their practice squad this week. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Zach Berman reported the Eagles signed offensive tackle Xavier Truss and defensive tackle Zion Wilson while releasing tight end Josiah Deguara and cornerback Shaun Wade.

The NFL transaction wire confirmed all of those moves. The wire also indicated Jackson visited the Eagles on Tuesday.

Jackson began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. The running back spent his rookie campaign on the Jaguars practice squad. He didn’t appear in a regular season game.

In January, the Jaguars signed Jackson to a futures contract, but Jacksonville waived the running back in May.

During his college career, Jackson played for Utah and Arkansas. He gained at least 790 rushing yards and 850 yards from scrimmage at both schools in each of his last two seasons at the collegiate level.

In 2024, Jackson had 790 rushing yards, 139 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Philadelphia Running Back Injuries Entering Week 6

Getty Saquon Barkley is one of three Philadelphia Eagles running backs dealing with injuries entering Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Eagles are potentially signing Jackson to support a growingly thin running back group. Barkley didn’t play in Week 5 versus the Jaguars. Without him, Will Shipley exited Sunday’s contest in London with a foot injury.

Shipley will likely be out multiple weeks, and fellow depth running back Tank Bigsby is still on injured reserve. Bigsby will miss at least three more games.

If Barkley can’t return this Sunday, then the Eagles will be down their top three running backs versus the Carolina Panthers.

That leaves Carson Steele and Dameon Pierce as the only remaining healthy running backs on Philadelphia’s active roster. Assuming he’s not apart of a corresponding move to add Jackson, running back Jaydon Blue is also on the team’s practice squad.